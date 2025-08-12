Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. WSG Tirol: Kylian Mbappé Stars in 4–0 Victory
Kylian Mbappé led Real Madrid to a comfortable 4–0 victory over ESG Tirol in their one and only preseason friendly of the summer.
After a brief holiday break, Real Madrid returned to action for a tune-up ahead of the 2025–26 season. The match marked a few special occasions for the club: Vinícius Júnior donned the captain’s armband, Álvaro Carreras made his debut and Éder Militão earned his first start since suffering an ACL injury last November.
Xabi Alonso’s men got off to a fast start. It only took Brahim Díaz, who got the nod on the right wing in place of Rodrygo, 10 minutes to find Militão for the game’s opening goal. The Brazilian headed home a pinpoint cross from Díaz to find the back of the net for the first time in 10 months.
Not to be outdone by a center back, Kylian Mbappé got himself on the scoresheet just three minutes later. Arda Güler picked out Real Madrid’s new No. 10 with a clinical pass that Mbappé controlled with his right foot before firing a left-footed shot past a helpless Adam Stejskal.
The superstar forward was not done putting on a show. This time it was Aurélien Tchouaméni who found Mbappé with a brilliant through ball that sent his fellow countryman off to the races. The France captain blew by WSG Tirol’s defense, dribbled around Stejskal and calmly poked home his second of the match.
Mbappé then became playmaker for Real Madrid, dazzling with a few stepovers before setting up Rodrygo in the 82nd minute to secure a 4–0 victory for the La Liga runners-up.
Next on the cards for Los Blancos is their La Liga opener against Osasuna on Tuesday, Aug. 19.
Check out Real Madrid’s player ratings from the match below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. WSG Tirol (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Thibaut Courtois
6.1
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
7.1
CB: Éder Militão
8.4
CB: Dean Huijsen
8
LB: Álvaro Carreras
7.7
CM: Arda Güler
8.8
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
8.3
CM: Dani Ceballos
7.2
RW: Brahim Díaz
7.9
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.5
LW: Vinícius Júnior
6.9
SUB: Andriy Lunin (61' for Courtois)
6.4
SUB: Rodrygo (62' for Vinícius Júnior)
7.7
SUB: Dani Carvajal (62' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.2
SUB: Gonzalo García (62' for Tchouaméni)
6.7
SUB: David Alaba (62' for Ceballos)
6.5
SUB: Antonio Rüdiger (62' for Militão)
6.4
SUB: Fran García (62' for Carreras)
6.8
SUB: Raúl Asencio (77' for Huijsen)
6.3
SUB: Daniel Yáñez (78' for Díaz)
6.2
SUB: Thiago Pitarch (83' for Mbappé)
N/A
SUB: Roberto Martín (83' for Güler)
N/A