Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Deportiva Minera: Copa del Rey
Real Madrid kick off their 2024–25 Copa del Rey campaign against Deportiva Minera.
Of all the trophies in the sport, the Copa del Rey continues to pose a great challenge for Real Madrid. Over the last decade, Los Blancos have only topped the Copa del Rey twice. Since 2014, the Spanish giants have hoisted the Champions League title triple the amount of times they have won Spain's oldest soccer competition.
Carlo Ancelotti's men are eager to leave their mark on the competition this season, though, especially if they want to claim the club's first ever continental treble. As one of the four teams participating in the Spanish Super Cup, Real Madrid received a bye until the Copa del Rey round of 32, where they are set to play their first match against fourth-tier Deportiva Minera.
Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rüdiger are the only two first team players not making the trip, but Ancelotti will still rely on his bench players to get Real Madrid to the round of 16.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Deportiva Minera on Jan. 6.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Deportiva Minera (4-3-3)
GK: Andriy Lunin—The Ukrainian goalkeeper is set to make his first start since Nov. 9.
RB: Lorenzo Aguado—Real Madrid's injury woes, especially at the right back position, leave the door open for the Real Madrid Castilla defender to make his first team debut.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio impressed in his four starts alongside Antonio Rüdiger and is an easy decision for Ancelotti to start against Deportiva Minera.
CB: Diego Aguado—The 17-year-old could be in for his Real Madrid debut if Ancelotti opts to give Aurélien Tchouaméni a break.
LB: Fran García—The left back brings experience to an otherwise young backline.
CM: Luka Modrić—The captain will have plenty of freedom to show off his creativity and playmaking ability.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—The Frenchman is due to get the nod in the middle of the park after only featuring off the bench against Valencia.
CM: Arda Güler—After scoring his first goal of the season against Girona, Güler will be in the market to add to his tally.
RW: Brahim Díaz—Díaz should have no problem finding the back of the net against such an inferior opponent.
ST: Endrick—The teenager has not played more than 15 minutes since Oct. 2, but he will get the chance to prove himself from the opening whistle on Monday.
LW: Rodrygo—The Brazilian gets a rare start on his preferred left wing after only playing 68 minutes on Friday.