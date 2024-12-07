Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Girona: La Liga
Three days after suffering its third defeat in seven matches, a struggling Real Madrid takes on Girona in La Liga.
Despite Real Madrid pulling within one point of Barcelona last weekend, the gap atop the La Liga standings is back to four points after Los Blancos could not salvage a result against Athletic Bilbao. Nothing went right for Carlo Ancelotti's side at San Mamés; Kylian Mbappé missed another penalty, Fede Valverde gifted the hosts their second goal and just about everyone aside from Jude Bellingham struggled to produce a solid performance.
The defending Spanish and European champions must turn the page quickly and prepare for a match against Girona without the injured Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão. Vinícius Júnior and Alaba returned to training with the team, though, and the Brazilian is expected to be back against Atalanta on Dec. 10.
Until Real Madrid gets Vinícius Júnior back, the club needs to collect three points against Girona if it wants to keep the pressure on Hansi Flick's men.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Girona on Dec. 7.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Girona (4-3-1-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois has conceded just four goals in as many matches since returning from injury.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard continues to fill in on the right flank in the absence of Dani Carvajal.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The former Real Madrid Castilla player did not play his best against Athletic Bilbao, but he is still a strong replacement for Éder Militão as Ancelotti awaits Alaba's return.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rüdiger continues to be one of Ancelotti's most consistent, physical players, but he needs help from his supporting cast to keep Girona off the scoresheet.
LB: Ferland Mendy—Expect Mendy to return to the XI after Fran García struggled midweek.
CM: Fede Valverde—Valverde will look to bounce back from gifting Athletic Bilbao its winning goal on Wednesday.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman had a forgetful night at San Mamés and needs to play better against a Girona side that has not lost a La Liga match since October.
CM: Luka Modrić—The midfield was begging for the Croatian's creativity and leadership in Wednesday's fixture. Modrić could be in for his first start since Real Madrid's defeat to Liverpool.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham comes into Saturday's match with four goals in as many La Liga games. The England international was far and away Real Madrid's best player against Athletic Bilbao.
ST: Rodrygo—The Brazilian needs to pitch in on the goalscoring load for Los Blancos without Vinícius Júnior available. Since returning from injury, Rodrygo has not found the back of the net.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé will want to redeem himself after missing a second penalty in three matches.