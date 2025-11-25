Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos: Vinicius Returns After Weekend Snub
Real Madrid lock horns with Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday evening as they look to end their three-game winless streak.
Defeat to Liverpool in their most recent European outing was followed by draws with Rayo Vallecano and Elche as their lead atop La Liga was slashed, but Xabi Alonso is hoping for better from a fourth successive away game.
Madrid haven’t battled the Greek giants in 18 years—their last meeting a goalless draw in 2007—and are aiming to avoid a slip-up that would impact their chances of automatically reaching the last 16 with a top-eight league phase finish.
Here is how Madrid could line up in Athens.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Olympiacos (4-3-1-2)
GK: Andriy Lunin—Thibaut Courtois’s absence through illness presents an opportunity to Lunin, who will make his first start of the 2025–26 season. The Ukrainian hasn’t featured in a competitive fixture for Los Blancos since May.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold operated at wingback against Elche within Alonso’s peculiar setup and selection, but should revert to his preferred right back role on Wednesday.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—With Dean Huijsen having joined Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba in the treatment room, injury returnee Tchouaméni might be immediately restored to the starting lineup to cover for the absent defenders.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio has been far from flawless since Alonso’s arrival, but his presence at the back is crucial amid a glut of injuries. Ayoub El Kaabi, who has scored ten times this season, will keep him busy.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Carreras has been super for Madrid since his summer switch and will be expected to produce another composed but energetic display in Greece.
CM: Arda Güler—The Türkiye international could operate as part of a three-man midfield in behind Jude Bellingham, with Güler tasked to provide some ingenuity in a deep-lying role.
CM: Federico Valverde—Valverde’s boundless energy was missed against Elche as he was surprisingly omitted from the lineup, but his return should offer Madrid more grit in the center of the pitch in a difficult environment.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—The midfielder made a positive impact from the bench against Elche and will provide balance on his return to the XI. Camavinga’s defensive nous is critical with Tchouaméni dropping to center back.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham scored and assisted preventing a shock defeat to Elche on Sunday, producing an excellent performance that couldn’t be matched by any of his teammates.
ST: Vinicius Junior—The feud between the Brazilian and Alonso has dominated the discourse around Madrid lately, with Vinicius dropped to the bench at the weekend. He should return to the team against Olympiacos despite blanking in all four European games this term.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé’s sensational goalscoring output has slowed down in recent matches amid Madrid’s struggles, but he’s still produced 18 goals in 17 games this term. Five of those strikes have come in the Champions League.