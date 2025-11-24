Vinicius Junior Hits Real Madrid With Contract Ultimatum, Xabi Alonso in Firing Line—Report
Vinicius Junior has reportedly halted his contract talks with Real Madrid amid tense relations with manager Xabi Alonso.
The Brazilian, whose deal with Los Blancos expires at the end of next season, has been in negotiations with the Spanish giants since January, but little headway has been made. Disagreements over a proposed salary—Vinicius Jr is thought to be seeking a historic €30 million ($34.6 million) per season—have stalled any progress.
The addition of the superstar winger’s deteriorating relationship with Alonso has not helped matters. According to The Athletic, Vinicius Jr told Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez he feels extending his contract is “not the best option” for him due to his “relationship with Alonso.”
The stance by Vinicius Jr has “not come as a surprise” at Real Madrid given the tension in the dressing room. The report also stresses the move from the 25-year-old is not a negotiating tactic, but a true reflection of how he feels: Locking down his future with a manager that limits his minutes does not make sense in his mind.
Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid at an Impasse Over Alonso
The bombshell report comes less than 24 hours after Vinicius Jr was once again overlooked in Alonso’s XI, this time against Elche. The Spaniard started Rodrygo instead as part of a bizarre tactical experiment that went horribly wrong.
Real Madrid only managed a 2–2 draw with the newly promoted side, and both goals came once Alonso reverted to Los Blancos’ best XI, including Vinicius Jr, who came on the pitch in the 57th minute along with Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.
Sunday’s game was the third time Alonso opted against starting Vinicius Jr since he took over for Carlo Ancelotti in May. The forward has also only logged 90 minutes in six of his 23 appearances under the former Bayer Leverkusen boss.
Vinicius Jr has made his displeasure known, most recently when he lost his cool in El Clásico after he was subbed off in 72nd minute. The Brazilian stormed down the tunnel and was forced to issue a public and private apology to the club, with Alonso not mentioned in the public statement.
The future of the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner always appeared to be in white, but without a truce between himself and Alonso, Vinicius Junior’s loyalty is seemingly wavering from Real Madrid.