Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. WSG Tirol: Mbappe and Vinicius Start, Carreras Debut
The revamped Club World Cup thrust the preseason schedules of the European clubs competing into disarray, and Real Madrid have just one friendly arranged before the start of the 2025–26 season.
The Spanish behemoths, aiming to dethrone Barcelona domestically and claim a 16th Champions League crown this term, travel to Innsbruck in midweek and face a historically humble WSG Tirol side that have started the Austrian Bundesliga season brightly.
Alonso would’ve learned plenty about his squad in the United States, with only one addition made since Madrid returned to the Spanish capital, but there’s still much to be done if Madrid are to leapfrog an imperious-looking Blaugrana.
Here’s how Real Madrid could line up for their one and only preseason outing of the summer.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. WSG Tirol (4-3-1-2)
GK: Andriy Lunin—Thibaut Courtois was impressive at the Club World Cup, and doesn’t exactly need to play here. Alonso could thus give No. 2 Andriy Lunin a run-out in Innsbruck.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The Englishman’s injury altered Alonso’s tactical plan for their Club World Cup semifinal defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Spaniard previously utilising Alexander-Arnold as a wing-back. It seems unlikely that the new manager will have sustained success with a back three.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The young defender had a poor Club World Cup and has a criminal case looming over him. However, for now, he’s a part of Alonso’s plans and will be used alongside Madrid’s more experienced options here.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The new signing has hit the ground running right away and looks to be an indispensable figure in Madrid’s defense.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Ferland Mendy is out injured, so former Madrid youth player Carreras has the chance to establish himself down the left after returning to the club this summer.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The versatile Frenchman is set to play an important role for the flexible Alonso during the Spaniard’s first season.
CM: Thiago Pitarch—There could be an opportunity for the 18-year-old in Austria, after he impressed in a behind-closed-doors clash against Leganes. Federico Valverde hasn’t made the trip.
CM: Dani Ceballos—There could be a start for Ceballos, who enjoyed a resurgent campaign in 2024–25, with Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham out injured.
AM: Arda Güler—Güler has been one of the major early winners of Alonso’s appointment. The new boss trusts the talented Turkish playmaker, and he could be used in an advanced role here.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—After a forgettable tournament in the United States, Mbappé has had the chance to fully recover over the past few weeks and should be raring to go for the start of 2025–26.
ST: Vinicíus Júnior—The Brazilian’s stock has slumped considerably over the past 12 months, and doubts remain over his Madrid future amid a contract dispute. Still, Alonso has insisted that Viní Jr remains a big part of his plans. Can he make the superstar partnership work up top?