Real Madrid Unveil Retro Third Kit for 2025–26 Season
Real Madrid have finally unveiled their long-awaited third kit for the 2025–26 campaign.
Fans have been eager to get their hands on Madrid’s new alternate jersey ever since images leaked on social media earlier this summer. Now, one week ahead of the new La Liga campaign, the new shirt is finally here.
Returning to a blue design for the first time since 2017–18, the Madrid third kit comes with the famous adidas Originals trefoil—the latest in a long line of stunning releases with trefoil branding across Europe.
Complimented by white accents, the shirt also features the yellow initials RMCF across the back of the neck.
The shirt is designed as a tribute to the club’s famous Santiago Bernabéu home, specifically the blue seating which surrounds the turf in the 84,000-seater stadium.
A tag also features at the bottom of the shirt with the message 90 Minuti en el Bernabéu son molto longo. Directly translating to “90 minutes at the Bernabéu is a very long time”, the iconic quote from club legend Juanito has evolved into a club slogan and now features on both the stadium walls and the new third kit.
Madrid will hope the new kit brings good fortune to Xabi Alonso’s first season in the Bernabéu dugout.
After a disappointing conclusion to Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure at the club, Madrid are entering a new era under the incoming manager. Their new season begins on Aug. 19, having seen a plea to delay the start of their campaign following the Club World Cup emphatically rejected.