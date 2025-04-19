Real Madrid Reunion in Liga MX as Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez to Do Battle
Two Real Madrid legends are set to face each other in the final weekend of the 2025 Liga MX Clausura season, with Sergio Ramos and CF Monterrey battling James Rodriguez and Club Léon.
While both saw their their time in Europe come to an end, each has been in impressive form since signing in Mexico, part of a wave of foreign talent that has swept over Liga MX in recent years. While France’s Andre Pierre-Gignac has been in the league since 2015, Ramos and Rodriguez have brought another element to Mexican soccer.
Since joining Monterrey in January, Ramos has played a significant part in their run to the La Liguilla Clausura playoffs, helping the team rise from the bottom of midtable to eighth heading into the final matchday.
The top six teams in the 17-match Clausura season clinch a spot in the playoffs, while teams seven through ten enter the play-in round. Monterrey recently clinched a spot in the playoffs after a 1–0 win over Club América on Matchday 16.
Although the 39-year-old Ramos hasn’t played every game and has opted out of some away trips in the Concacaf Champions Cup, he has been a dominant force through his seven appearances, scoring three goals and revitalizing a Martín Demicheles-coached squad that was struggling before his arrival.
Before heading overseas, he last played in the 2023-24 season with Sevilla, after spells at PSG and Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez, who played 85 times for Real Madrid, has been stellar at Léon. The 33-year-old has played a key role in his side sitting in fifth place, with a chance to move up to second on the final matchday. While two goals and six assists in 15 games may not rank among league leaders, he’s been a key facet of their attack, linking up with fellow Colombian Stiven Mendoza, who has five goals.
Club Léon Seek Liga MX win Amid Club World Cup Debacle
The end of the Clausura season and the playoffs now hold even more importance for Léon, as they look to bring supporters some joy after being removed from the FIFA Club World Cup due to having the same owner as Pachuca, another team in the tournament.
While Léon appeals the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it is expected that the spot will go to the winner of a one-match playoff between Liga MX giant Club América and MLS side LAFC.
With Real Madrid appearances between the two of them, Ramos and Rodriguez face off in Liga MX for the first time on Sunday, with kickoff set for 6:05 p.m. ET