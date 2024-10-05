Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti Provides Update on 'Serious' Dani Carvajal Injury
Real Madrid's 2–0 victory over Villarreal was tainted when Dani Carvajal was stretchered off the pitch in the dying moments of the match.
Both Carvajal and Villarreal's Yéremy Pino went for a bouncing loose ball in the 93rd minute. Carvajal's right leg got into an awkward tangle with Pino, sending the Real Madrid man to ground. He immediately grabbed his knee and signaled to the training staff to come onto the pitch.
The Euro 2024 winner was surrounded by his teammates as tears filled his eyes. Carvajal attempted to get up and walk off on his own accord, but he immediately went down again and needed to be stretchered to the sideline.
After the match, Carlo Ancelotti spoke with the media and gave a somber update about his player. "Dani Carvajal has suffered a serious knee injury," he said. "We’re all very sad."
The manager did not go into detail about a potential diagnosis just yet. He also confirmed the right-back will undergo more tests in the following days.
The injury comes just before the October international break. Carvajal was set to represent Spain in La Roja's UEFA Nations League matches against Denmark and Serbia, but now his immediate future with the national team and Real Madrid look uncertain.
Should Carvajal be in for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Los Blancos will rely on Lucas Vázquez to start on the right flank. As a last resort, Éder Militão can also play as Real Madrid's right-back.