Real Madrid Player Ratings: Los Blancos Extend La Liga Unbeaten Streak to 41 Games
Real Madrid extended its La Liga unbeaten streak to 41 games with a comfortable 2–0 victory over Villarreal.
Carlo Ancelotti's side came into Saturday's fixture in desperate need of three points. After only managing a 1–1 draw with Atlético Madrid in La Liga and then losing to Lille in the Champions League, Real Madrid needed to handle business at the Santiago Bernabéu before the October international break.
After a strong start from Villarreal, the defending Spanish champions scored a goal in the 14th minute to settle down the team. Luka Modrić and Federico Valverde executed a set piece straight from the training grounds, completely catching the Yellow Submarine by surprise in the 14th minute. Modrić played a low ball from the corner flag to an unmarked Valverde, who sent a powerful right-footed strike past Diego Conde from 25 yards out.
Kylian Mbappé had a decent chance on the counter-attack to double Real Madrid's lead in the 38th minute, but Conde got just enough on the ball to deny the Frenchman. Los Blancos went into the locker room with a lead for just the third time this season across all competitions.
The second half unfolded without many notable moments for either side until Vinícius Júnior curled in an unstoppable strike from distance to double Real Madrid's lead. Just two minutes after Mbappé came off the pitch, the Brazilian delivered his best moment of the season so far.
Real Madrid collected all three points to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the table.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Villarreal
Starters
GK: Andriy Lunin–6/10–The backup recorded his first clean sheet of the season as he continues to start over the injured Thibaut Courtois.
RB: Dani Carvajal–6/10–Carvajal overcame a few early wobbles against Pape Gueye to deliver his usual solid, physical performance on the right flank. Without Rodrygo on the pitch for most of the match, the right-back lacked a true impact on the attack. The defender was stretchered off the pitch in the dying moments of the match.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni–5/10–The Frenchman was saved by the offside flag for a poor challenge on Thierno Barry that almost gifted Villarreal a penalty. Valverde also bailed him out on several occasions when Tchouaméni was caught out.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger–7/10–The defender locked down Nicolas Pépé to ensure Lunin's clean sheet. He had all to do against Villarreal with Éder Militão on the bench and a natural midfielder as his center-back pairing.
LB: Ferland Mendy–6/10–After a poor mid-week performance, Mendy bounced back and did his job on defense.
DM: Eduardo Camavinga–6/10–Camavinga looked much more comfortable against Villarreal than in his first match back from injury on Wednesday, especially without the ball. The midfielder worked well with Valverde and handled his defensive duties without fanfare.
DM: Federico Valverde–8/10–The midfielder scored his second goal of the season to give Los Blancos the early lead. His defensive efforts and overall work-rate were off the charts.
CAM: Jude Bellingham–5/10–Bellingham has still yet to get off the mark for Real Madrid this season. He showed great individual skill on the ball, but otherwise had a quiet performance.
CAM: Luka Modrić–7/10–The 39-year-old bagged his first assist of the season on Valverde's opener. Modrić provided the creativity and precision that Real Madrid lacked against Lille.
ST: Kylian Mbappé–5/10–Mbappé's pace beat Villarreal's backline time and time again, yet he could not find the back of the net, even when Vinícius Júnior played him in on the counter-attack in the 38th minute. He made way for Rodrygo in the 71st minute.
ST: Vinícius Júnior–7/10–The Brazilian did well to carve out space on the left-wing and doubled Real Madrid's lead with a brilliant strike in the 73rd minute.
Substitutes
SUB: Éder Militão–5/10–Militão slotted in alongside Rüdiger to protect Los Blancos' lead.
SUB: Rodrygo–5/10–Rodrygo logged his first minutes since the Madrid derby and looked right at home up top with Vinícius Jr.
SUB: Arda Güler–N/A
SUB: Lucas Vázquez–N/A
Manager
Carlo Ancelotti–7/10–Real Madrid needed a victory against Villarreal after two disappointing performances and Ancelotti's side delivered. Despite several injuries to key players, the manager put out the best XI to collect all three points in an impressive fashion. Ancelotti's harsh comments after Los Blancos' defeat to Lille appeared to ignite his squad and come out in La Liga with a point to prove.