Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham Finally Scores First Goal of the Season
Jude Bellingham is finally off the mark for Real Madrid this season.
After scoring 19 La Liga goals in his debut season with Real Madrid, the England international started his 2024–25 campaign without finding the back of the net in his first 12 appearances across all competitions. In his final chance to get on the scoresheet before the November international break, Bellingham finally got his long-awaited goal.
Raul Asencio, the Real Madrid Castilla man who came on the pitch for the injured Éder Militão, found Bellingham with a lovely ball over the top in the 41st minute. The midfielder let the ball bounce once before chipping it over Sergio Herrera and into the back of the net with one touch of his right foot.
Relief was written all over Bellingham's face as he went to celebrate with the Madridistas cheering him on at the Santiago Bernabéu. He hit his trademark celebration and then kissed the badge.
The goal sent Real Madrid down the tunnel with a 2–0 lead over Osasuna. Vinícius Júnior had opened the scoring for the home side with a brilliant individual effort in the 34th minute, assisted by Bellingham.
The early goals were much-needed for Real Madrid; in its previous two defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan, Carlo Ancelotti's side did not score a single goal from open play.