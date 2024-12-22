Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Scores Outrageous Goal From Distance vs. Sevilla
Kylian Mbappé scored another brilliant goal from outside the box to fire Real Madrid in front of Sevilla.
Real Madrid had a quick turnaround from winning the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar midweek, but Carlo Ancelotti's side came out firing against Sevilla. With Vinícius Júnior suspended for the clash, all eyes were on Mbappé to carry the goalscoring load.
At times this season, the Frenchman has struggled to live up to expectations, but he silenced his critics just 10 minutes into Real Madrid's final La Liga match of the year. Rodrygo found Mbappé in acres of space at the edge of the box and the winger took his time before rifling a right-footed strike into the back of the net.
Mbappé is up to 14 goals for Real Madrid across all competitions this season. After a slow start in a white shirt, the 26-year-old has found the back of the net in four consecutive matches and five of his last six.
His goal against Sevilla gave Real Madrid the early lead that Fede Valverde doubled with an outrageous strike of his own just 10 minutes later. Rodrygo later joined in on the action, giving the hosts a 3–0 lead. Los Blancos are well on their way to securing three points and finishing second in La Liga to close out the year.
Barcelona, meanwhile, walked away with zero points against Atlético Madrid on Saturday. The Catalans have just one win in their last seven La Liga matches, leaving the door open for Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid to take control of the Spanish title race heading into the new year.