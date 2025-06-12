Real Madrid ‘Agree’ Third Summer Signing, €1 Billion Release Clause Revealed
River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono has signed a long-term contract with Real Madrid which contains a €1 billion release clause, according to a new report.
Los Blancos were eager to sign the 17-year-old before the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup but were unable to finalize a deal in time, with Mastantuono staying at River Plate for the time being. The Argentinian outfit will compete at the tournament but he will seemingly bid farewell to the club in the United States.
As per Germán García Grova, Mastantuono has put pen to paper on a contract until 2031 with Madrid, passing his medical with “flying colors.” He will cost the Spanish giants €45 million ($52.1 million, £38.3 million) after they triggered his release clause, with three €15m payments being made in total.
The forward, who has scored seven times in 2025 and made his Argentina senior debut earlier this month, will team up with Madrid when he turns 18 on Aug. 14. The starlet won’t be leaving the Santiago Bernabéu for some time either, with a €1 billion (£852 million, $1.16 billion) release clause installed in his new contract.
Mastantuono has long been admired by Europe’s elite sides, with those in the Premier League having been touted with significant interest in previous months. However, Madrid have won the race for his signature and he will likely become their third summer signing after Dean Huijsen and the recently unveiled Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Madridistas will be watching the youngster closely at the Club World Cup, with River Plate facing off against Inter Milan, Monterrey and Urawa Red Diamonds in the group stage. Their first match comes against the latter on Tuesday, June 17.
There is a very likely scenario which would pit Mastantuono against his future employers in the knockout stages of the upcoming competition. Should River Plate finish second in Group E and Madrid top their mini-standings, the two clubs would face off in the quarterfinals.