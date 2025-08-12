Real Madrid Slam Barcelona, La Liga for Possible Miami Fixture in Ruthless Message
Real Madrid asserted their “firm rejection” of Barcelona and Villarreal’s request to play their December La Liga fixture in the United States.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) approved plans to relocate the league clash to Miami in a meeting on Monday, Aug. 12. Barcelona and Villarreal still need to wait for the green light from both UEFA and FIFA, though, before the match can officially unfold at Hard Rock Stadium.
Although the plans are not yet official, Real Madrid still released a club statement in opposition to the proposed idea on the grounds that it “violates the essential principle of territorial reciprocity” that governs La Liga.
Los Blancos assert Barcelona would receive an “undue sporting advantage” getting to play Villarreal at a neutral site instead of at the Estadio de la Cerámica.
“Unilaterally modifying this regime violates the equality between contenders, compromises the legitimacy of the results, and sets an unacceptable precedent that opens the door to exceptions based on interests other than strictly sporting interests, clearly affecting sporting integrity and risking adulteration of the competition,” Real Madrid said.
“If this proposal is implemented, its consequences would be so serious that they would mark a turning point for the world of football.”
Real Madrid went on to demand such a request should only be allowed to move forward with the “unanimous agreement of all clubs” participating in La Liga.
The club confirms it has already sent requests to FIFA, UEFA and the Higher Sports Council to not authorize the match without the aforementioned approval of the 18 other clubs in the Spanish top-flight.
“Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to respecting the national and international rules that guarantee the fairness and proper functioning of official competitions, and will defend their compliance before all competent bodies,” the club said.
The targeted statement is the newest chapter in the rivalry between bitter rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as Real Madrid and La Liga.