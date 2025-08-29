‘Certain’—Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Stance Revealed After England Snub
Real Madrid’s hierarchy are said to be “certain” that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be a key signing in the short and long term despite a week of flux for the English right back.
After finding himself on the bench for Real Madrid’s trip to Real Oviedo last weekend, reports emerged claiming that Dani Carvajal would remain first choice ahead of Alexander-Arnold “for a long time.” The 26-year-old sustained another blow when he failed to make Thomas Tuchel’s squad for England’s September World Cup qualifiers.
It’s been a rocky few months for Alexander-Arnold. Once it became apparent that he would leave Liverpool this summer, a large glut of fans for his boyhood club booed him at Anfield. Tensions had cooled by the time he lifted the second Premier League trophy of his incredibly successful career on Merseyside in May, but he is not likely to receive a warm welcome upon his return to Liverpool in the league phase of this season’s Champions League.
In the face of this tumultuous spell, a report from MARCA claims that there has been no great loss of faith in one of the club’s marquee summer recruits. The Madrid-based publication with strong links to Real describes Alexander-Arnold—or Trent as he has chosen to be known following his Spanish switch—as “a key signing for the present and the future.”
Carvajal is Madrid’s club captain and undoubtedly one of the best players in his position when fully fit. Alexander-Arnold is not far behind his clubmate yet offers wildly different qualities, leaning more upon a passing range which few players in any role could match.
There will be plenty of matches for Xabi Alonso to use both fullbacks, balancing the workload of a 33-year-old Carvajal coming back from an ACL tear and Alexander-Arnold, who has endured his own fitness complaints during recent weeks.
It’s also worth bearing in mind where the reports of Trent’s supposed demise came from. The Athletic quoted a source close to Carvajal, who would naturally expect their man to retain his starting position.
Alonso has taken a suitably circumspect approach to questions over his recent selection decisions. “We have more than 20 players in the squad and I’m going to try to get the best out of all of them,” the former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder outlined. Sometimes they can be starters and be important, or play just a few minutes and be important.
“I haven’t made any decisions for the next month. I want people to feel important, ready, to be there for the next game.”