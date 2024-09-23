SI

Real Madrid vs. Alaves – La Liga Preview, Predictions, Team News

Real Madrid's Endrick could get his first start of the season in Tuesday's fixture.

Amanda Langell

Real Madrid takes on Alavés on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Real Madrid takes on Alavés on Tuesday, Sept. 24. / IMAGO/CordonPress
In this story:

Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture comes against Alavés just three days after Los Blancos defeated Espanyol.

Before the defending Spanish champions can look ahead to the Madrid derby this weekend, they first must host Alavés. Still four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings, Real Madrid needs to collect all three points on Tuesday to keep the pressure on Hansi Flick's squad atop the table.

Alavés might be coming off an impressive victory over Sevilla, but the club has not secured a positive result against Los Blancos since 2020. In fact, the last time these two sides met at the Santiago Bernabéu, Carlo Ancelotti's men fired five goals past Jesús Owono. Antonio Sivera will hope to do a better job between the posts for Alavés, especially if Ancelotti opts to rotate his front line.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Alavés Kick-off?

  • Location: Madrid, Spain
  • Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
  • Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
  • Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Real Madrid vs. Alavés H2H Record (Last Five Games)

  • Real Madrid: 5 wins
  • Alavés: 0 wins
  • Draws: 0

Last meeting: Real Madrid 5–0 Alavés (May 14, 2024) – La Liga

Current Form (All Competitions)

Real Madrid

Alaves

Real Madrid 4–1 Espanyol – Sept. 21, 2024

Alavés 2–1 Sevilla – Sept. 20, 2024

Real Madrid 3–1 Stuttgart – Sept. 17, 2024

Espanyol 3–2 Alavés – Sept. 14, 2024

Real Sociedad 0–2 Real Madrid – Sept. 14, 2024

Alavés 2–0 Las Palmas – Sept. 1, 2024

Real Madrid 2–0 Real Betis – Sept. 1, 2024

Real Sociedad 1–2 Alavés – Aug. 28, 2024

Las Palmas 1–1 Real Madrid – Aug. 29, 2024

Alavés 0–0 Real Betis – Aug. 25, 2024

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Alavés on TV and Live Stream

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

ESPN+

Real Madrid Team News

Real Madrid is still without Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Díaz due to injury. Dani Carvajal is also not in Ancelotti's squad after suffering a minor knock against Espanyol at the weekend.

Jude Bellingham remains a doubt. The midfielder reaggravated his shoulder injury and could start the game on the bench as a precaution ahead of the Madrid derby on Sept. 29.

Expect Vinícius Júnior, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger to return to the starting XI after being rested on Saturday.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés (4–3–3): Courtois; Vázquez, Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Endrick, Mbappé, Vinícius

Alavés Team News

Unlike Real Madrid, Alavés is not burdened by injuries. Luis García has a fully fit squad to choose from against the Spanish giants.

The manager might be tempted to rotate his players for the mid-week fixture, especially with an important match against Getafe coming up on Saturday, but his strongest lineup is the XI that took down Sevilla in La Liga Matchweek 6. Carlos Martín finally bagged his first goal of the season and performed well alongside Toni Martínez, who has two goals in four appearances.

Alavés Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Alavés Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4–4–2): Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Sedlar, M. Sánchez; Vicente, Guevara, Jordán, Stoichkov; Martín; T. Martínez

Real Madrid vs. Alavés Score Prediction

Even without some of its best players expected to start, Real Madrid should have no trouble getting past Alavés, who has not scored against Los Blancos in over three years. Expect Ancelotti's side to remain perfect in September and collect three points at home.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3–0 Alavés

feed

Published
Amanda Langell

AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer