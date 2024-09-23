Real Madrid vs. Alaves – La Liga Preview, Predictions, Team News
Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture comes against Alavés just three days after Los Blancos defeated Espanyol.
Before the defending Spanish champions can look ahead to the Madrid derby this weekend, they first must host Alavés. Still four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings, Real Madrid needs to collect all three points on Tuesday to keep the pressure on Hansi Flick's squad atop the table.
Alavés might be coming off an impressive victory over Sevilla, but the club has not secured a positive result against Los Blancos since 2020. In fact, the last time these two sides met at the Santiago Bernabéu, Carlo Ancelotti's men fired five goals past Jesús Owono. Antonio Sivera will hope to do a better job between the posts for Alavés, especially if Ancelotti opts to rotate his front line.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Alavés Kick-off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 24
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
Real Madrid vs. Alavés H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 5 wins
- Alavés: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Real Madrid 5–0 Alavés (May 14, 2024) – La Liga
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Alaves
Real Madrid 4–1 Espanyol – Sept. 21, 2024
Alavés 2–1 Sevilla – Sept. 20, 2024
Real Madrid 3–1 Stuttgart – Sept. 17, 2024
Espanyol 3–2 Alavés – Sept. 14, 2024
Real Sociedad 0–2 Real Madrid – Sept. 14, 2024
Alavés 2–0 Las Palmas – Sept. 1, 2024
Real Madrid 2–0 Real Betis – Sept. 1, 2024
Real Sociedad 1–2 Alavés – Aug. 28, 2024
Las Palmas 1–1 Real Madrid – Aug. 29, 2024
Alavés 0–0 Real Betis – Aug. 25, 2024
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Alavés on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN+
Real Madrid Team News
Real Madrid is still without Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Díaz due to injury. Dani Carvajal is also not in Ancelotti's squad after suffering a minor knock against Espanyol at the weekend.
Jude Bellingham remains a doubt. The midfielder reaggravated his shoulder injury and could start the game on the bench as a precaution ahead of the Madrid derby on Sept. 29.
Expect Vinícius Júnior, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rüdiger to return to the starting XI after being rested on Saturday.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alavés (4–3–3): Courtois; Vázquez, Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Endrick, Mbappé, Vinícius
Alavés Team News
Unlike Real Madrid, Alavés is not burdened by injuries. Luis García has a fully fit squad to choose from against the Spanish giants.
The manager might be tempted to rotate his players for the mid-week fixture, especially with an important match against Getafe coming up on Saturday, but his strongest lineup is the XI that took down Sevilla in La Liga Matchweek 6. Carlos Martín finally bagged his first goal of the season and performed well alongside Toni Martínez, who has two goals in four appearances.
Alavés Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Alavés Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4–4–2): Sivera; Tenaglia, Abqar, Sedlar, M. Sánchez; Vicente, Guevara, Jordán, Stoichkov; Martín; T. Martínez
Real Madrid vs. Alavés Score Prediction
Even without some of its best players expected to start, Real Madrid should have no trouble getting past Alavés, who has not scored against Los Blancos in over three years. Expect Ancelotti's side to remain perfect in September and collect three points at home.
Prediction: Real Madrid 3–0 Alavés