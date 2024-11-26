Real Madrid vs Liverpool: The Best UCL Moments of the Past Decade
Real Madrid and Liverpool have met eight times in the Champions League over the last decade and the matchup has delivered some of the most memorable UCL moments in the tournament’s history.
When two of the biggest clubs in the world clash in the Champions League, the headlines practically write themselves, especially when the clubs are Real Madrid and Liverpool. The two sides have a habit of meeting in the UCL, but the results have gone in Real Madrid's favor in recent years.
In fact, Los Blancos defeated Liverpool in seven of their last eight UCL fixtures, including victories in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals. The Reds managed a scoreless draw with the Spanish giants in second leg of the 2021 quarterfinals, but that is their only positive result in the last decade.
The two clubs are set to meet again in the Champions League league phase and the upcoming fixture promises to add more highlights to the developing rivalry. No matter what happens at Anfield, though, it will be hard to top the matchup's most iconic moments.
1. Gareth’s Bale Bicycle Kick in the 2018 Champions League Final
The best goal to come out of the recent Real Madrid vs. Liverpool fixtures is without a doubt Gareth Bale’s bicycle kick in the 2018 Champions League final. The Welshman came on as a substitute in the second half and then scored arguably the best UCL final goal of all time just three minutes later.
Marcelo played in a lofty cross from the left flank that had Bale turning in the box to meet in the air with his weaker foot. As he went to ground, he sent a spectacular overhead kick past Loris Karius to give his side the 2–1 lead.
The goal would go on to live in infamy, and not just for its quality; Bale’s bicycle kick won the game for Los Blancos, making them the only side in UCL history to secure three Champions League titles in three consecutive years.
2. Vinícius Júnior Wins Real Madrid its 14th Champions League Title
Los Blancos met Liverpool in the Champions League final again just four years after Bale’s audacious goal, and this time, it was Vinícius Júnior’s name on the scoresheet. In a primarily defensive, cagey battle, the Brazilian found the breakthrough for his side in the 59th minute after a brilliant run and delivery from Fede Valverde.
At just 21 years old, Vinícius Júnior announced himself on the world stage with his winner against Liverpool, giving Madridistas their first European title since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The goal itself might lack the brilliance of Bale’s winner, but it added Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League title to its trophy cabinet, securing Vinícius Júnior's spot in both Los Blancos’ and the UCL’s storied history.
3. Real Madrid Scores Five at Anfield
After failing to find a victory in its last six UCL matches against Real Madrid, Liverpool was hungry for revenge against the reigning European champions when they met at Anfield in the 2022–23 round of 16.
Jürgen Klopp’s side got off to a flying start, going up 2–0 in the first 15 minutes thanks to goals from Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah. The Reds had several opportunities to add to their lead in the first half, but instead, it was Vinícius Júnior that bagged a brace, bringing Real Madrid back level before heading into the locker room.
What unfolded in the second half of the match still seems improbable given how end-to-end the first 45 minutes were. Los Blancos came back onto the pitch and buried three more goals by the 67th minute, stunning Anfield into silence.
Militão's winner would have been enough to give his squad the edge heading into the second leg of the tie, but Karim Benzema’s brace effectively punched Real Madrid’s ticket to the quarterfinals before both teams even set foot in the Santiago Bernabéu.