Real Madrid ‘Worried’ After Learning Extent of Endrick Injury Setback
Endrick is at risk of missing close to three months of action as a result of the injury setback which he suffered at the Club World Cup, a report has revealed.
The young striker went down towards the end of Madrid’s 2024–25 La Liga season and ended up missing the entirety of the Club World Cup after a brief return to training sparked a fresh injury concern.
MARCA note Endrick has suffered a repeat of his hamstring injury and is now expected to miss up to 10 weeks of action while he recovers. His eventual return is likely to be met with significant caution as a result of this latest setback, potentially extending his time out of contention.
Endrick’s absence this summer, coupled with Kylian Mbappé’s battle with gastroenteritis, left new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso without a recognised senior striker at the Club World Cup, forcing him to turn to 21-year-old Castilla forward Gonzalo García.
To say García took his chance would be an understatement. With four goals and an assist in six games, García ended as the tournament’s top scorer and is now being looked at as a possible permanent addition to Alonso’s squad.
A decision on García’s future is expected to be made at the end of preseason, but Endrick’s extended absence may see Alonso block a loan exit for the young Spaniard.
García’s emergence already sparked speculation about Endrick’s own future at the Santiago Bernabéu. He struggled for minutes last season as the understudy to Mbappé and now finds himself playing catch-up at the start of the new campaign.
Alonso wants a new striker to offer an alternative to Mbappé, seeking an experienced, physical forward in the mold of Joselu, although García has been tipped to fill that void after his breakout summer.