Endrick Suffers Significant Injury ‘Setback’, Recovery Timeline Revealed
Real Madrid forward Endrick is said to have suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, extending his lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The Brazilian was injured in Madrid’s penultimate match of the 2024–25 La Liga season and has been stuck in the treatment room ever since. He missed the entirety of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in which Los Blancos reached the semifinal before being defeated by Paris Saint-Germain.
Endrick has struggled adjusting to life in Spain but was hoping to make a positive impression on new manager Xabi Alonso during pre-season. After two months out of action, the 18-year-old was closing in on a return to the pitch and was even involved in Monday’s first-team training session.
However, The Athletic have now revealed that Endrick has “suffered a relapse” of his previous muscle injury, claiming he will be “sidelined for a number of weeks”.
Endrick had been linked with a move away from Madrid this summer but the player is keen to continue at the Santiago Bernabéu, although his latest fitness issue will further hamper his development.
The teenager is already playing catch-up to Kylian Mbappé in the pecking order and has now likely slumped behind the breakout star of the Club World Cup, Gonzalo García. The 21-year-old striker scored four times at the tournament and produced several thoroughly impressive displays.
Madrid are also sweating over the fitness of summer signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed the 4–0 defeat to PSG on Wednesday due to a muscle injury in his leg. The England international must be assessed to confirm the extent of his issue.
Los Blancos have now earned some much-needed recovery time after their Club World Cup adventure, with their first match of the new La Liga season coming against Osasuna on Tuesday, August 19. They will hope any fitness problems have cleared up by then.