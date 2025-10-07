Reece James Expected to Provide Chelsea With Welcome Boost
Chelsea defender Reece James is not believed to have suffered a significant injury, several reports have revealed.
After a lengthy battle with several significant injuries, James has started to build up some form under Enzo Maresca and produced a stunning individual showing against Liverpool last time out, but that momentum appeared to be cruelly halted when England confirmed his withdrawal from the squad through injury.
Alarm bells soon began to ring over a player who has missed no fewer than 68 games for club and country since the start of the 2023–24 season, but there is a confidence James will not need a lengthy period on the sidelines this team.
The Telegraph’s Matt Law reports James’s current ailment is both “minor” and “ongoing”, suggesting the Blues captain will be back in action soon. Adding to the positivity, BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinzella states that while James would have missed the two England games anyway, the decision to remove him from the squad was more of a precaution, rather than an enforced problem.
The hope around Chelsea is that James, who appeared in high spirits after the win over Liverpool, will be available when domestic football returns. Maresca’s side are back in action away to Nottingham Forest on Oct. 18.
Given James’s lengthy injury history, Maresca has operated with extreme caution with his captain, openly admitting to shielding James from an increasingly hectic schedule to give his body as much recovery time as possible.
He was left out of the league phase squad for last season’s Conference League but played a rotation role across all competitions upon his return, with Malo Gusto his usual deputy.
With things progressing in the right direction, James has started four of Chelsea’s last six games, sitting out the Carabao Cup victory over Lincoln City and coming on as a late substitute to help see out a victory over Benfica.
There is also hope Moisés Caicedo will be available after the international break after he was left out of the Ecuador squad. The star midfielder is not believed to be injured but is being rested to avoid running any unnecessary risks during an international window made up of two friendlies.