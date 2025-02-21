Ref Who Asked for Lionel Messi Autograph Disciplined by Concacaf
Amid the frigid Kansas City temperatures as Sporting Kansas City took on Inter Miami CF in the Concacaf Champions Cup, a referee asked Lionel Messi for a souvenir following the game. The referee, Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, shot his shot and succeeded after Messi scored in the 56th minute to lead Inter Miami CF to a 1-0 finish in the first leg between the two teams.
Messi obliged to Ortiz Nava's odd request, agreeing to pass along his jersey once he got to the locker room due to the freezing cold Wednesday evening. Now, Concacaf has disciplined Ortiz Nava according to a report from ESPN. It was later clarified that Ortiz Nava actually asked for an autograph for a family member with special needs. But the moment went against Concacaf's code of conduct for officials.
"Concacaf is aware of the interaction that occurred between referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava and player Lionel Messi immediately following the final whistle of [Wednesday night's] Concacaf Champions Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF," a Concacaf spokesperson said to ESPN in a statement. "Upon investigation, Concacaf has learned that the referee approached the player to request an autograph for a family member with special needs.
"The referee's conduct does not align with the Confederation's Code of Conduct for match officials and existing processes for these types of requests. The referee has acknowledged his mistake, apologized for the incident, and accepted the disciplinary action Concacaf has applied."
The specific punishment handed down to Ortiz Nava is unclear. Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF will meet in Miami for the second leg on Feb. 25. Surely, no refs will ask Messi for his jersey or an autograph.