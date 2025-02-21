SI

Ref Who Asked for Lionel Messi Autograph Disciplined by Concacaf

A referee approached Lionel Messi for a keepsake after the first leg of Inter Miami CF's Concacaf Champions Cup series against Sporting Kansas City.

Blake Silverman

Inter Miami forward Messi on the field during the first half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park.
Inter Miami forward Messi on the field during the first half against the Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Amid the frigid Kansas City temperatures as Sporting Kansas City took on Inter Miami CF in the Concacaf Champions Cup, a referee asked Lionel Messi for a souvenir following the game. The referee, Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, shot his shot and succeeded after Messi scored in the 56th minute to lead Inter Miami CF to a 1-0 finish in the first leg between the two teams.

Messi obliged to Ortiz Nava's odd request, agreeing to pass along his jersey once he got to the locker room due to the freezing cold Wednesday evening. Now, Concacaf has disciplined Ortiz Nava according to a report from ESPN. It was later clarified that Ortiz Nava actually asked for an autograph for a family member with special needs. But the moment went against Concacaf's code of conduct for officials.

"Concacaf is aware of the interaction that occurred between referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava and player Lionel Messi immediately following the final whistle of [Wednesday night's] Concacaf Champions Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF," a Concacaf spokesperson said to ESPN in a statement. "Upon investigation, Concacaf has learned that the referee approached the player to request an autograph for a family member with special needs.

"The referee's conduct does not align with the Confederation's Code of Conduct for match officials and existing processes for these types of requests. The referee has acknowledged his mistake, apologized for the incident, and accepted the disciplinary action Concacaf has applied."

The specific punishment handed down to Ortiz Nava is unclear. Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF will meet in Miami for the second leg on Feb. 25. Surely, no refs will ask Messi for his jersey or an autograph.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/Soccer