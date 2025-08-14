Report: Liverpool Make Major Ibrahima Konate Decision After Giovanni Leoni Deal
Liverpool will offer Ibrahima Konaté a new contract in the coming days and will consider selling the defender this summer should he reject the proposal, according to a recent report.
The 26-year-old’s Liverpool contract expires next summer year, leading to uncertainty over his future amid significant interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
Understandably, the Reds are eager for Konaté to sign a contract extension to avoid losing one of their prized assets as a free agent in 2026, with the club desperate to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation.
According to MARCA, Liverpool will submit a contract offer to the centre back “in the coming days” to fend off interest from Europe’s giants, and would potentially look to sell him during this summer’s transfer window should he rebuff the proposal.
The report reveals that Liverpool are already aware of discussions between Konaté and Madrid, with the player said to be open to the move. As per AS, the Reds would demand €50 million (£43 million, $58.2 million) for his services this summer but Los Blancos would only consider offering a maximum of €25 million (£21.5 million, $29.1 million).
Liverpool find themselves short at centre back already, with Virgil van Dijk, Konaté and Joe Gomez their only first-team options following Jarell Quansah’s summer exit. However, they are finalising a deal for 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni and are still keen on Marc Guéhi.
If Liverpool complete both of those deals, it could pave the way for Konaté’s exit should he decide against extending his time with the Reds. Accepting an offer below their reported asking price would be more beneficial than allowing the defender to depart without a transfer fee.
Madrid have already bolstered their backline over the summer period with the additions of Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen, but are still open to signing another defender given the injury histories of David Alaba and Éder Militão.