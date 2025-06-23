Report: Liverpool Take Major Step in Milos Kerkez Transfer, Contract Length Revealed
Milos Kerkez is reportedly set to take his Liverpool medical on Monday as he closes in on a move from Bournemouth thought to be worth in the region of £40 million ($53.5 million).
Liverpool have long been linked with a move for the tireless Hungarian left back. The Reds are minded to upgrade a waning Andy Robertson as they push to defend their Premier League crown in the upcoming campaign. Multiple reports on Friday—the same day that Florian Wirtz’s record-breaking move was announced—claimed that a deal between Liverpool and Bournemouth had been struck.
Now it appears that an official unveiling is imminent. The Athletic report that Kerkez left Belgrade, Serbia to fly to the U.K. for his Liverpool medical before he is presented to the fans and media on Tuesday, June 24.
The same outlet claims that Kerkez will put pen to paper on a five-year deal after completing a £40 million transfer. This figure is £5 million ($6.7 million) less than initial asking price Bournemouth were thought to be demanding, which represents another positive development in the increasingly illustrious reputation boasted by Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes.
The former Bournemouth executive has already overseen three transfers this summer. Following on from Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Hungarian goalkeeper Ármin Pécsi, Kerkez’s move could take Liverpool’s total spend to more than £180 million ($240.8 million), comfortably the most across the globe and at least double what every other club aside from Manchester City have spent so far.
Such a move would also make this summer the most expensive transfer window in Liverpool’s 133-year history.
Arne Slot’s Premier League champions have the financial wherewithal to carry out this eye-watering acquisitions thanks to several reasons. Liverpool posted record revenues before even taking into consideration the economic boon of this year’s domestic dominance.
This success was achieved off the back of a thrifty summer 2024, in which only Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa were bought for a combined cost of less than Kerkez’s reported £40 million fee. After spending less than 72 other clubs last year, Liverpool can afford to splash out in the ongoing window without coming close to breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.