Report: Liverpool Agree £40 Million Signing, Line Up Impressive Jarell Quansah Replacement
Liverpool's sensational summer spending spree is set to continue with the £40 million ($53.9 million) signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, multiple reports have stated.
The Reds are refusing to rest on their laurels after winning the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season in charge and have instead embarked on a sizeable overhaul of their playing squad in a bid to stay out in front.
Florian Wirtz looks set to becoming the most expensive transfer in Premier League history, with his £116.5 million ($157.1 million, €137.5million) move close to completion after the successful passing of a medical, and the German playmaker walk through the Anfield arrivals door just weeks after Jeremie Frimpong took the same step from Bayer Leverkusen.
The Athletic are one of a number of outlets to report that Kerkez, who has flourished in two seasons at Bournemouth, is set to follow suit in a deal that will pocket the Cherries, impressive performers last year under the management of Andoni Iraola, around £40 million.
21-year-old Kerkez is expected to undergo a medical ahead of signing a five-year contract.
The purchase of a new left-back for Slot could spell the end of Andy Robertson's trophy-laden eight-year career at Liverpool. The Scot, signed from Hull City for a paltry £8 million in July 2017, is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's most shrewd pieces of business ever, winning two league titles while establishing himself as one half of the division's most feared full-back combinations.
In conjunction with Trent Alexander-Arnold, now of Real Madrid, Robertson reinvented the attacking full-back wheel to register 48 assists across a five-season spell between 2018 and 2023.
His numbers over the past two campaigns have declined, despite Liverpool's success last year, and reports have suggested that a move to Atlético Madrid could be on the cards. Indeed, the 31-year-old is thought to be interested in the switch—a position that is likely to be strengthened with Kerkez's imminent arrival.
Liverpool Close to Selling Quansah, Eye Potential Replacement
There's likely to be further transfer activity at Liverpool as former Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen continue to push for a deal involving centre-back Jarell Quansah.
The 22-year-old crept onto Leverkusen's radar after Jonathan Tah opted against a contract extension in favour of joining Bayern Munich, and an exit is possible as he's been unable to command a regular first-team place at Anfield.
The Athletic report that talks are progressing over a deal worth around €40 million (£34 million, $45.8 million) with Quansah said to be open to the move in the hope of furthering his career.
Ibrahima Konaté has just a year remaining on his Liverpool contract, leaving the club vulnerable to a potential free transfer exit, but it's expected a move will be made for highly-coveted Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi.
A report from the Telegraph states Liverpool are expected to make a significant offer for the 24-year-old, who many consider to be the future of England's central defence. Last summer, Newcastle United had bids in the region of £60 million turned down by Palace, but with just a year remaining on his contract also, will be open to negotiating an exit this summer.
Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in Guéhi, who was once deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea, but Liverpool are said to be in the strongest position of those interested to do a deal.