Report: Marcus Rashford Sets Barcelona Scoring Target in Transfer Quest

Rashford has made a fine start to his Barcelona career despite stiff competition for places.

Marcus Rashford is enjoying life in Catalonia.
Marcus Rashford is enjoying life in Catalonia. / David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

In his continued attempts to convince Barcelona to make his loan spell permanent, Marcus Rashford has his sights set on directly contributing to as many as 40 goals this season.

The Manchester United loanee has made little secret of his desire to become a fully fledged member of the Catalan giants. Barcelona have the option to cement Rashford’s temporary stay for the relatively affordable sum of €30 million (£26.1 million, $35.2 million), and manager Hansi Flick is a big fan of the England international.

The German tactician pushed for Rashford to be registered in time for Barcelona’s first fixture of the season and despite one or two setbacks—the winger was most notably dropped to the bench after arriving two minutes late to a team meeting—that faith has been largely rewarded.

A brace against Newcastle United in the Champions League earned Rashford his first goals for Barcelona, while he has provided four assists across all competitions, including a deft first-time pass for Ferran Torres to score the opener against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

An impressive tally of six goal contributions in nine appearances is just the start. Rashford has set himself the ambitious target of registering a combined goal-and-assist tally of between 30 and 40 across all competitions by the end of the campaign, per Mundo Deportivo.

Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona Stats

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan in the summer. / David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Stat (All Comps)

Value (per 90)

Squad Rank

Goals

2 (0.3)

4th

xG

1.3 (0.2)

5th

Shots

24 (4.1)

2nd

Assists

4 (0.7)

1st

xA

1.8 (0.3)

2nd

Chances created

15 (2.6)

3rd

Stats via FBref, correct as of Oct. 2, 2025.

Flick’s Barcelona are one of the most free-scoring sides in Europe but that target is still mightily ambitious for Rashford. Only three players at the club surpassed 30 goal contributions for Barcelona last season; Raphinha (56), Robert Lewandowski (45) and Lamine Yamal (39). That trio all finished in the top 20 of voting for this year’s Ballon d’Or—Rashford has never been nominated for the prestigious individual prize.

However, the rejuvenated forward has proven himself capable of hitting such figures in the past.

The Best Seasons of Marcus Rashford’s Career

Marcus Rashford celebrating for Man Utd.
Marcus Rashford is the 15th all-time top scorer in Man Utd history. / James Baylis-AMA/Getty Images

Rashford directly contributed to more than 30 goals three times in the space of four years between 2019–2023, when in his prime for Manchester United. The jet-heeled forward discovered his best form in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s simplistic but effective counterattacking system, repeatedly finishing off crisp surges forward in transition.

After Erik ten Hag was forced to ditch his preferred style of measured possession football, Rashford again caught light. Finding himself in “the right headspace” as well as a system which suited his natural strengths, the boyhood United fan scored 30 goals across competitions for the first (and so far only) time in his career.

Over the subsequent two years, Rashford only directly contributed to 32 goals in English football, nine of which came during his six-month loan spell at Aston Villa last season.

Season (Club)

Games

Goals / Assists

2022–23 (Man Utd)

56

30 / 9

2020–21 (Man Utd)

57

21 / 13

2019–20 (Man Utd)

44

22 / 9

2017–18 (Man Utd)

52

13 / 8

2018–19 (Man Utd)

47

13 / 8

