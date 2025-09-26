SI

2025 Ballon d'Or Voting Breakdown Revealed: How Many Points Dembele, Yamal, Salah Received

Ousmane Dembélé took home the 2025 men’s Ballon d’Or by a comfortable margin over Lamine Yamal.

Amanda Langell

The points breakdown for the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards is here.
The points breakdown for the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards is here.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or voting breakdown reveals just how close Lamine Yamal and Mariona Caldentey came to beating out Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí for the most prestigious honor in football.

In front of a crowd with many of the best players and managers in the sport, Dembélé and Bonmatí took the stage at the Théâtre du Châtelet to receive their respective Ballon d’Or awards.

Dembélé won the honor for his brilliant 2024–25 season in which Paris Saint-Germain claimed a historic quadruple. Bonmatí, meanwhile, helped Barcelona to a second consecutive domestic treble, earning her third women’s Ballon d’Or award.

Both players took home the individual honor through the votes of journalists from FIFA ranked countries. One hundred representatives vote for the men’s Ballon d’Or while 50 vote for the women’s Ballon d’Or.

The men’s and women’s player with the most cumulative points is crowned the latest winner of the Ballon d’Or.

2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (30–11)

Viktor Gyökeres
Viktor Gyökeres won the Gerd Müller Trophy. / Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

30. Michael Olise (France, Bayern Munich), 4 points
29. Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool), 5 points
28. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool), 7 points
27. Declan Rice (England, Arsenal), 13 points
26. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City), 18 points
25. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter Milan), 20 points
24. Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain), 20 points
23. Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid), 21 points
22. Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool), 21 points
21. Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund), 25 points
20. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter), 37 points
19. João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain), 40 points
18. Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli), 45 points
17. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona), 49 points
16. Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid), 51 points
15. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Arsenal), 56 points
14. Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain), 74 points
13. Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich), 112 points
12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain), 123 points
11. Pedri (Spain, Barcelona), 124 points

2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (1–10)

Ousmane Dembélé
Ousmane Dembélé took home the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or. / Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Ranking

Player

Country, Club

Points

1

Ousmane Dembélé

France, Paris Saint-Germain

1380

2

Lamine Yamal

Spain, Barcelona

1059

3

Vitinha

Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain

703

4

Mohamed Salah

Eygpt, Liverpool

657

5

Raphinha

Brazil, Barcelona

620

6

Achraf Hakimi

Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain

484

7

Kylian Mbappé

France, Real Madrid

378

8

Cole Palmer

England, Chelsea

211

9

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City

172

10

Nuno Mendes

Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain

171

Dembélé mounted a comfortable first-place finish over runner-up Yamal; the Frenchman finished 321 points ahead of the 18-year-old sensation. The large gap came in large part due to the 73 first-place votes Dembélé received compared to Yamal’s 11.

The following six players were also ranked first at least once:

  • Vitinha (6 times)
  • Mohamed Salah (4 times)
  • Achraf Hakimi (3 times)
  • Kylian Mbappé (1 time)
  • Khvitcha Kvaratskhelia (1 time)
  • Scott McTominay (1 time)

2025 Women’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (1–10)

Aitana Bonmatí receiving the Ballon d’Or.
Aitana Bonmatí took home the 2025 Women’s Ballon d’Or. / Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Ranking

Player

Country, Club

Points

1

Aitana Bonmatí

Spain, Barcelona

506

2

Mariona Caldentey

Spain, Arsenal

478

3

Alessia Russo

England, Arsenal

420

4

Alexia Putellas

Spain, Barcelona

388

5

Chloe Kelly

England, Manchester City/Arsenal

233

6

Patri Guijarro

Spain, Barcelona

157

7

Leah Williamson

England, Arsenal

151

8

Ewa Pajor

Poland, Barcelona

139

9

Lucy Bronze

England, Chelsea

135

10

Hannah Hampton

England, Chelsea

122

Bonmatí finished just 23 points ahead of Caldentey to claim her third women’s Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona star now joins Lionel Messi and Michel Platini as the only players to win three consecutive Ballon d’Or awards.

