2025 Ballon d'Or Voting Breakdown Revealed: How Many Points Dembele, Yamal, Salah Received
The 2025 Ballon d’Or voting breakdown reveals just how close Lamine Yamal and Mariona Caldentey came to beating out Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí for the most prestigious honor in football.
In front of a crowd with many of the best players and managers in the sport, Dembélé and Bonmatí took the stage at the Théâtre du Châtelet to receive their respective Ballon d’Or awards.
Dembélé won the honor for his brilliant 2024–25 season in which Paris Saint-Germain claimed a historic quadruple. Bonmatí, meanwhile, helped Barcelona to a second consecutive domestic treble, earning her third women’s Ballon d’Or award.
Both players took home the individual honor through the votes of journalists from FIFA ranked countries. One hundred representatives vote for the men’s Ballon d’Or while 50 vote for the women’s Ballon d’Or.
The men’s and women’s player with the most cumulative points is crowned the latest winner of the Ballon d’Or.
2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (30–11)
30. Michael Olise (France, Bayern Munich), 4 points
29. Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool), 5 points
28. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool), 7 points
27. Declan Rice (England, Arsenal), 13 points
26. Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City), 18 points
25. Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter Milan), 20 points
24. Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain), 20 points
23. Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid), 21 points
22. Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool), 21 points
21. Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund), 25 points
20. Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter), 37 points
19. João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain), 40 points
18. Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli), 45 points
17. Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona), 49 points
16. Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid), 51 points
15. Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Arsenal), 56 points
14. Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain), 74 points
13. Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich), 112 points
12. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Paris Saint-Germain), 123 points
11. Pedri (Spain, Barcelona), 124 points
2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (1–10)
Ranking
Player
Country, Club
Points
1
Ousmane Dembélé
France, Paris Saint-Germain
1380
2
Lamine Yamal
Spain, Barcelona
1059
3
Vitinha
Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain
703
4
Mohamed Salah
Eygpt, Liverpool
657
5
Raphinha
Brazil, Barcelona
620
6
Achraf Hakimi
Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain
484
7
Kylian Mbappé
France, Real Madrid
378
8
Cole Palmer
England, Chelsea
211
9
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City
172
10
Nuno Mendes
Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain
171
Dembélé mounted a comfortable first-place finish over runner-up Yamal; the Frenchman finished 321 points ahead of the 18-year-old sensation. The large gap came in large part due to the 73 first-place votes Dembélé received compared to Yamal’s 11.
The following six players were also ranked first at least once:
- Vitinha (6 times)
- Mohamed Salah (4 times)
- Achraf Hakimi (3 times)
- Kylian Mbappé (1 time)
- Khvitcha Kvaratskhelia (1 time)
- Scott McTominay (1 time)
2025 Women’s Ballon d’Or Points Breakdown (1–10)
Ranking
Player
Country, Club
Points
1
Aitana Bonmatí
Spain, Barcelona
506
2
Mariona Caldentey
Spain, Arsenal
478
3
Alessia Russo
England, Arsenal
420
4
Alexia Putellas
Spain, Barcelona
388
5
Chloe Kelly
England, Manchester City/Arsenal
233
6
Patri Guijarro
Spain, Barcelona
157
7
Leah Williamson
England, Arsenal
151
8
Ewa Pajor
Poland, Barcelona
139
9
Lucy Bronze
England, Chelsea
135
10
Hannah Hampton
England, Chelsea
122
Bonmatí finished just 23 points ahead of Caldentey to claim her third women’s Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona star now joins Lionel Messi and Michel Platini as the only players to win three consecutive Ballon d’Or awards.