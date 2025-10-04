Report: Kylian Mbappe Suffers Injury Scare in Real Madrid Victory
Real Madrid’s 3–1 win over Villarreal was marred by a reported ankle injury to Kylian Mbappé.
The Frenchman made his 12th consecutive start for both club and country in 2025–26, bagging a goal and an assist in Real Madrid’s final match ahead of the October international break. The celebrations at the Santiago Bernabéu quickly turned sour, though, when Mbappé went to ground in noticeable pain.
Los Blancos’ medical staff tended to the 26-year-old superstar on the pitch before they led Mbappé to the touchline. The France international was able to walk off without assistance, though he went straight down the tunnel with seven minutes left in the match.
ESPN report Mbappé sustained a mild sprain in his right ankle that forced Xabi Alonso to replace him with Rodrygo in the 83rd minute against Villarreal.
Alonso: Real Madrid Must ‘See’ How Mbappe’s Condition Progresses
After the match, Alonso addressed Mbappé’s fitness ahead of the October international break, keeping his response brief in his postmatch press conference.
“Mbappé? He’s experiencing some slight discomfort,” Alonso confirmed. “We’ll see how his condition improves.”
The 26-year-old has starred in Los Blancos’ early 2025–26 campaign, scoring 14 goals across all competitions. In fact, Mbappé has found the back of the net in nine consecutive matches for club and country.
He has logged heavy minutes for both Real Madrid and France since August, though, playing at least 81 minutes in all 12 of his appearances. Mbappé remains only one of two players to start every game under Alonso this season.
The international break could be a great time for the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star to recover, but he is currently slated to represent Les Bleus in 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Iceland.
It remains to be seen whether his reported ankle sprain will rule him out of interntional action.