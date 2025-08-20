‘Deal Agreed’—Rico Lewis Reaches Final Man City Decision Amid Nottingham Forest Pursuit
Rico Lewis is set to commit his future to Manchester City after being chased by Nottingham Forest during this summer’s transfer window.
Lewis graduated to City’s first-team during the club’s 2022–23 treble campaign and has made more appearances year on year. Last season, it was 44 outings across all competitions for the 20-year-old, including 21 Premier League starts in a variety of positions.
Forest were being heavily linked with a move for Lewis, but the Daily Mail now reports a new five-year contract with City is ready to be signed.
Talks earlier in the summer failed to yield an agreement, but after the England international publicly stated his desire to stay at the Etihad Stadium over the weekend, things accelerated.
“For me, I’ve never, ever seen myself at a different club,” Lewis said after City thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening game of the season.
“I’ve always wanted to play for City. It’s my dream club, and like you see today, when I’m playing with the kind of players that I’m playing with, it brings out the best in me, so I’m so happy.
“Everyone wants assurance and security, but at the end of the day, it’s on me. It’s on me to perform. It’s on me to take the chances. If I take my own chances, I do it. If I don’t, then I have to work and get better. Last season I played more than the season before, this season I want to play more than last season, so it’s always the same goal, becoming an established player.”
Pep Guardiola said concurrently that he hoped Lewis would stay, and it looks like he has his way.
Lewis’s current contract, signed off the back of his breakthrough season two summers ago, still has another three years left to run. But the new deal will extend things to 2030.