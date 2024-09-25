Robert Lewandowski Breaks Jan Urban's La Liga Goalscoring Record
Robert Lewandowski's goal against Getafe put him in the La Liga history books.
The striker opened up the scoring for Hansi Flick's side in the 19th minute, recording his seventh goal of the 2024–25 La Liga season. In just 76 La Liga appearances with Barcelona, Lewandowski has found the back of the net 49 times, officially becoming the league's all-time leading Polish goalscorer.
The record was previously held by Jan Urban, who scored 48 goals in 177 La Liga games. Lewandowski tied his record at the weekend when he bagged a brace in the Catalans 5–1 rout over Villarreal and now, he stands alone as the greatest Polish goalscorer to ever play in La Liga.
The record-breaking goal wasn't anything spectacular, but it embodied how great the 36-year-old has been for the Catalans since joining the club in 2022. Jules Koundé whipped in a cross from the overlap and David Soria mistakenly swatted it right to Lewandowski, who guided it home with his right boot.
Like so many times before, Lewandowski was in the right place at the right time and he made no mistakes from just a few yards out.
Lewandowski leads the La Liga Golden Boot race after finishing third in scoring last season. The forward won the award for his contributions to Barcelona's 2022–23 La Liga-winning campaign; Lewandowski topped the league with 23 goals.
Barcelona currently sit atop the La Liga standings. Under Flick, the Catalans have not dropped any points in La Liga and would go four points clear of rivals Real Madrid with a victory over Getafe.