Robert Lewandowski Reveals Plan After Barcelona Harry Kane Links
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has confessed he does not know what his future holds amid speculation linking La Liga’s reigning champions with Harry Kane.
37-year-old Lewandowski remains an elite goalscorer—he has netted seven goals in nine La Liga games this season—but has faced increasingly common questions about his fitness. Two injuries have already sidelined Lewandowski twice this year and restricted him to just four starts.
Reports suggest Barcelona are unlikely to offer a contract extension to Lewandowski, whose current deal is up in June and puts him among the club’s highest earners, and are ready to pursue a new striker at the end of the season. Bayern Munich’s Kane appears to be the top target.
As of yet, however, nothing has been communicated about Lewandowski’s future at Barcelona by either player or club.
“First and foremost, I have to answer the question of what I want to do,” Lewandowski confessed on international duty. “I don’t know the answer at the moment.
“I’m in no rush; I’m at peace. Even if the club came to me now and made me an offer, I wouldn’t give an answer. I have to feel it out and make the best decision for myself.”
Retirement Not an Option for Lewandowski
With Lewandowski’s future clearly uncertain, there has been plenty of speculation about his next move. Transfers to AC Milan and Fenerbahçe have been suggested, while some have even claimed the Poland veteran could walk away from the game completely.
Retirement rumors were put to Lewandowski’s agent by winwin, with an emphatic response clearly rubbishing the idea.
“The reports that Lewandowski is thinking about retiring are incorrect,” the agent said. “He is a very special striker, but there is no news yet regarding the renewal of his contract or his future with Barcelona.”
How Barcelona Have Coped Without Lewandowski, Kane’s Numbers
Barcelona’s 2025–26 season has been steady but unspectacular with Lewandowski featuring sporadically. In terms of his replacement through the middle, Ferran Torres has actually fared pretty well, scoring seven goals across 14 La Liga and Champions League appearances.
Marcus Rashford has also chipped in with six in all competitions—the same number as Lamine Yamal has managed from the 10 appearances he’s made. Raphinha’s impact has been more minimal as he’s also spent time out injured—the Brazilian has three La Liga goals to his name only.
Undoubtedly, Lewandowski remains Barcelona’s sharpest shooter. So it’s perhaps no surprise that Kane is the player in the club’s crosshairs as they look to the future—he has pieced together an incredible scoring record at Bayern Munich (108 goals in 113 appearances) and has 23 this season from just 17 games played.
The 32-year-old also carries the same level of aura as Lewandowski, carrying a swagger and threat that would keeps the biggest teams, including Clásico rivals Real Madrid, firmly on their toes.