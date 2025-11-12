Barcelona Shoot for the Stars With ‘First Choice’ Robert Lewandowski Replacement
Barcelona have reportedly identified Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane as the “first-choice target” to replace Robert Lewandowski once the Pole’s contract expires in 2026.
Lewandowski’s future has emerged as a probing topic of discussion this season. As the 37-year-old hurtles towards free agency and even greater seniority, his involvement for Barcelona has subsided.
Last term’s leading scorer with a staggering 42 goals across all competitions has mustered a respectable seven this season, but—more tellingly—he has only been afforded five starts. Injury and Hansi Flick’s confidence in Ferran Torres have contributed to Lewandowski’s newfound role as anything other than a nailed-on starter.
Numerous reports claim that Barcelona will let Lewandowski’s contract run to its conclusion in June, while the player himself hasn’t offered any concrete hints on his future. The process of replacing the No. 9 has already begun and now it appears that Kane’s name is at the top of the wishlist, according to The Guardian.
The Bayern Munich star, who boasts a mind-boggling record of 108 goals in 113 games for the German champions, is contracted to the club until 2026. However, his deal reportedly includes a release clause worth €65 million (£57.2 million, $75.3 million). The report claims that Barcelona “may well be prepared” to trigger this option.
The terms of this release clause supposedly demand Kane to formally inform Bayern of his desire to leave this winter before departing next summer.
It’s obvious why Barcelona would target a two-way striker toppling records previously set by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who is half a decade younger than Lewandowski and far more creative. But whether Kane would accept such a proposal is another matter entirely.
Would Harry Kane Leave Bayern Munich?
Spanish media suggest that Kane is “considering” a move to Catalonia but the England captain has batted away speculation in public. “I’m very happy here in Munich,” the 32-year-old revealed last month. “[Leaving] is not something I’m thinking about.”
Kane appeared to be more open to talk of a return to Tottenham. “It’ll always be ‘we’ [with Spurs] because I spent my whole life there,” the club’s all-time top scorer reflected. “I’m a fan of them and will always watch them and see how they’re getting on.
“They will always be a part of my life for sure,” he added, “but as for now, I’m loving it here.”