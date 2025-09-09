‘On Sporting Merit’—Rodri Snubs Lamine Yamal to Name Two Favourites for 2025 Ballon d’Or
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has named Paris Saint-Germain duo Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha as his favourites to win the Ballon d’Or, admitting they have the edge over Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal.
Rodri picked up the prize last year but is out of the running this time around after spending most of the 2024–25 season sidelined by a serious injury, opening the door for a new winner to be announced later this month.
Unlike the years dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the race for this year’s Ballon d’Or appears to be an open one, with a handful of players having genuine cases for being the latest winner of football’s greatest individual prize.
For Rodri, however, only PSG’s Champions League-winning pair should be in consideration after a sensational season.
“The Ballon d’Or is difficult,” Rodri acknowledged. “PSG has been the team of the season, and it would be hard not to give it to someone from that team. I’m happy for [the club’s manager] Luis Enrique.
“I’d like to see it go to Lamine or Pedri, but on sporting merit, it’s Dembélé or Vitinha.”
Dembélé would appear to be the favourite after spearheading PSG’s success in attack. The France international enjoyed a stellar year which saw him rack up 35 goals and 16 assists across all competitions, transitioning into a central striker after making a career out of terrorising defenders on the wing.
As for Vitinha, the midfield maestro played more of an understated role in his side’s success, pulling the strings deeper on the pitch, but he also managed to steer Portugal to Nations League glory with his sensational eye for a pass.
Yamal is likely to pick up plenty of his own votes, having established himself as Barcelona’s talisman at just 18 years old, but he may have to wait a little longer to get his hands on the Ballon d’Or.