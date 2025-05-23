Rodrygo ’Certain’ on Real Madrid Future, Has Hatched ’Initial Plan’
Despite mounting interest from Premier League clubs, Rodrygo reportedly wants to stay at Real Madrid.
Rodrygo mustered an uncharacteristically poor end to his 2024–25 season, putting his future at Real Madrid in jeopardy. Enticing offers from Chelsea and Arsenal seem to be on the horizon for the winger, but AS report that Rodrygo is determined to keep his place at the biggest club in the world.
With Xabi Alonso due to take over for Carlo Ancelotti in the coming weeks, Rodrygo is eager to meet with his new manager and “find out what role” the Spaniard wants him to play in his new system. Rodrygo has put together stellar campaigns on the right wing for Los Blancos in the past, but failed to make an impact since the arrival of Kylian Mbappé.
The report adds that Rodrygo is “not giving up” and wants to “gain [Alonso’s] trust” before considering an exit from the Spanish capital. The Brazilian could get almost an immediate opportunity to show Alonso his quality at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to kick off on June 14.
Rodrygo managed 13 goals and ten assists in 50 appearances across all competitions this season. In fact, the 24-year-old found the back of the net just once in his final 22 appearances for Los Blancos before ending his season early due to injury.
Still, the winger has a history of producing in big moments for Real Madrid, perhaps none bigger than his performance against Manchester City in the 2024 Champions League quarterfinals. Rodrygo scored in both legs of the tie and practically willed Real Madrid over the line against the English giants on their road to a record 15th Champions League title.
Rodrygo will likely remain under a spotlight for the foreseeable future, though, until an officially decision is made about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.