Real Madrid Champions League Titles: How Many Have They Won?
No team has more Champions League titles in its trophy cabinet than Real Madrid.
Real Madrid have become synonymous with the Champions League. The Spanish giants have won the competition a staggering number of times and typically do so in dramatic fashion. From stoppage time equalizers and penalty shootouts to world-class goals and goalkeeper performances, Los Blancos always seem to find a way to come out on top on Europe's grandest stage.
With a record 500 games and counting played in the competition, Real Madrid are on a continuous quest to add more Champions League titles to their resume. Even as superstars and coaches come and go, one thing remains constant: Real Madrid are the most successful club in Champions League history.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Champions League Titles: How Many Have They Won?
Real Madrid have won 15 Champions League titles, the most in history. In the last 11 years alone, Los Blancos have topped Europe's biggest competition six times.
Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid became the first and only team to win three Champions League titles in a row. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid defeated Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool in three consecutive Champions League finals from 2016 to 2018.
Last season, the Spanish giants defeated Borussia Dortmund 2–0 at Wembley Stadium to extend their record as the club with the most Champions League titles in history.
Check out Real Madrid's historic record of European Cup and Champions League final victories below:
Season
Winner
Runner-Up
Score
2023–24
Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
2–0
2021–22
Real Madrid
Liverpool
1–0
2017–18
Real Madrid
Liverpool
3–1
2016–17
Real Madrid
Juventus
4–1
2015–16
Real Madrid
Atlético Madrid
1–1 (5–3 pens)
2013–14
Real Madrid
Atlético Madrid
4–1
2001–02
Real Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen
2–1
1999–2000
Real Madrid
Valencia
3–0
1997–98
Real Madrid
Juventus
1–0
1965–66
Real Madrid
Partizan
2–1
1959–60
Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt
7–3
1958–59
Real Madrid
Reims
2–0
1957–58
Real Madrid
AC Milan
3–2
1956–57
Real Madrid
Fiorentina
2–0
1955–56
Real Madrid
Reims
4–3
Teams With the Most Champions League Titles in History
Led by Real Madrid, check out the five teams with the most Champions League titles in their trophy cabinets:
Club
Champions League Titles
Real Madrid
15
AC Milan
7
Bayern Munich
6
Liverpool
6
Barcelona
5
Which Players Have Won the Most Champions League Titles?
The following four players have won a record six Champions League titles:
- Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
- Toni Kroos (Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)
- Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
- Nacho (Real Madrid)
Real Madrid legend Paco Gento also won six European Cups.
Carvajal and Modrić could become the first and only players in history to win seven Champions League titles should Real Madrid lift their 16th UCL title come May 31.