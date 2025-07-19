SI

Rodrygo ‘Holds Crunch Talks’ With Real Madrid Over Uncertain Future

Rodrygo is attracting interest from a number of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Tom Gott

Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid over a lack of minutes.
Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid over a lack of minutes. / IMAGO/PhotoCero5

Rodrygo has spoken with Real Madrid officials about his uncertain future at the club, it has emerged.

Having seen his continuation at the club plunged into uncertainty towards the end of last season, Rodrygo struggled for minutes following the arrival of new manager Xabi Alonso. He started the first game at this summer’s Club World Cup before being named on the bench for the next five, seeing just 27 minutes of action.

Clubs from across the globe have been named as suitors for Rodrygo. Arsenal dominated the discourse before a move for Noni Madueke, while Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among those to be linked.

With the Club World Cup now over, Rodrygo’s focus is on the future, and Fabrizio Romano revealed talks have been held over his role going forwards.

Rodrygo
A limited role under Xabi Alonso is of concern to Rodrygo. / IMAGOZUMA Press Wire

In those talks, Madrid have made it clear that the door is not closed to Rodrygo, who will be given the final decision on his future. If he wants to stay and fight for his place under Alonso, he is welcome to do so, but Madrid will not keep him against his wishes.

Importantly, it is stressed that Rodrygo still loves Madrid and remains confident he still has something to offer the club, but he does not want to find himself stuck in a situation which sees his career stagnate.

If Rodrygo does decide to leave, the list of teams chasing his services is expected to grow dramatically, although Madrid’s significant financial demands will limit the realistic contenders.

Despite reports to the contrary, Madrid are expected to demand upwards of €100 million ($116.3 million) to part ways with Rodrygo, potentially agreeing to drop that price in negotiations.

