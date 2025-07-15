Rodrygo: European Giants ‘Join’ Arsenal, Man City in Race for Real Madrid Forward
Bayern Munich are the latest team reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid outcast Rodrygo.
Rodrygo has been at the center of transfer speculation ever since Carlo Ancelotti benched him in a must-win Clásico back in May. The Brazilian ended his 2024–25 without a goal in 25 appearances spanning from March to this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, where he played just four minutes in the knockout stage.
It became increasingly clear that Rodrygo is not a part of Xabi Alonso’s immediate plans. The new Real Madrid boss benched the 24-year-old in three of Real Madrid’s six matches since taking charge, opting to instead play Gonzalo García alongside Vinícius Júnior while Kylian Mbappé recovered from illness.
Multiple Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, have been linked with Rodrygo this summer, along with the defending European champions, Paris Saint-Germain. Now, another European giant is joining the race for the sought-after winger.
AS journalist Eduardo Burgos reports Bayern Munich are “monitoring” Rodrygo’s situation and would be willing to play €100 million ($116.1 million) for the Real Madrid star if they fail to convince Liverpool to sell Luis Díaz.
Vincent Kompany’s side are in need of an upgrade on the left wing. Kingsley Coman has disappointed as of late, especially against top European sides.
The Frenchman scored just two goals at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, and both came against Auckland City. Coman also found the back of the net just once in 11 appearances in the German outfit’s 2024–25 Champions League campaign.
With Leroy Sané joining Galatasaray on a free transfer and Jamal Musiala sidelined with a long-term ankle injury, Bayern Munich’s attack is starving for an additional threat to join Harry Kane and Michael Olise. Not only is Rodrygo a creative playmaker, but he also is more than capable of finding the back of the net in big moments.
Bayern Munich will have tough competition from other clubs across Europe, though, if they truly want to bring Rodrygo to Germany this summer. Arsenal, in particular, have led the charge for the Brazilian as Mikel Arteta hopes to build an attack worthy of finally topping the Premier League, but Manchester City have also been named as suitors.
Rodrygo has made 270 appearances for Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos win 13 trophies along the way, including two Champions League and three La Liga titles.