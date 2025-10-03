‘Most Important Thing’—Ruben Amorim Bites Back at Criticism From Man Utd Legends
Ruben Amorim has admitted he understands why a number of Manchester United legends have voiced their criticisms of the team, but insisted they are wrong to blame his system.
Amorim brought his 3-4-2-1 formation over with him from Sporting CP but, despite seeing immense results during his time in Portugal, has failed to continue that success in England. He has won just nine of his 33 Premier League games. Many have claimed that miserable form is a direct result of the system.
Wayne Rooney recently unleashed a scathing assessment of Amorim, insisting he no longer recognises his former employers, while Gary Neville and Peter Schmeichel are among those to have questioned Amorim’s decisions as well.
“It’s normal, we cannot run away from the results,” he said in response to the mounting frustrations from famous club figures. “And then you have the baggage from last season. But last season, for me, doesn’t matter.”
Pushed further on comments about his system, Amorim highlighted that those frustrated voices can never be heard talking about the formation when things go right for United as well.
Amorim Believes His System is Not Why Man Utd Concede Certain Goals
“In relation to the system, we have already spoke about that,” he continued. “We had six games this season and we lost three. And we have to look to the games we lost.
“We lost against Arsenal, because of the system? It’s your job to make the opinions. When you look at the game against [Manchester] City, was the first thing that you thought when the game started the system? I don’t think you thought about the system in that moment.
“And Brentford, the way we concede goals, create chances, that is nothing to do with the system, that is my opinion.
“I’m not saying this team would do better in a different system or not, that’s not my point. My point is if I look at the games we didn’t win, the most important thing when I watched the game is not [that] we lost because of the system. That is my opinion, then people have different opinions and that’s OK.”
A number of current players recently came to Amorim’s defence in the face of criticism of his system. Centre back Matthijs de Ligt challenged the players to take more responsibility for the team’s struggles, before Bryan Mbeumo insisted the formation was not to blame either.