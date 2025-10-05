‘We Know’—Ruben Amorim Brings Man Utd Crashing Back Down to Earth After Comfortable Win
Manchester United’s 2–0 victory over Sunderland was largely devoid of any drama, but Ruben Amorim ensured the serenity didn’t last long.
The painfully honest head coach reminded everyone searching for positives that “we know” the normal outcome immediately after United secure a victory: dropped points. Throughout Amorim’s 11-month tenure at the Old Trafford helm, the Red Devils have never once won back-to-back Premier League games.
A trip to reigning league champions and fearsome rivals Liverpool stands in the way of United breaking that drought. When it was put to Amorim that the imminent international break may derail the momentum forged by his team’s most competent performance of the season, the Portuguese tactician sniffed: “There is no momentum with our team, with the break or without the break.
“We know what happens when we win one game,” he sighed. “The frustration is not to see the same team at home and away.”
After performing well in defeat to Arsenal on the opening Sunday of the season, United have won their last three games at Old Trafford, beating a Chelsea side reduced to 10 men after five minutes on either side of visits from the newly promoted pairing of Burnley and Sunderland.
Conversely, United’s last top-flight away win was against relegation-doomed Leicester City in March. Fulham are the only current Premier League outfit which Amorim’s side have defeated away from Old Trafford in 2025.
Mason Mount, one of several changes to United’s starting XI, opened the scoring against Sunderland and was entirely more positive than his manager. “We’re 100% behind the gaffer,” he told BBC Sport. “We’ve had some results that hurt us—the team, the staff and the fans—but that was important today.
“We want to get back-to-back wins,” Mount continued, “then three in a row and push on for the top four.”
Even this show of support couldn’t force a smile out of Amorim. “I know they want to do the best—and I know they don’t want to change the coach all the time,” he said, those last three words perhaps a hint that the squad may be in favour of his departure some of the time.
“But to be with the manager is: ‘I will kill myself to go in every transition.’” Amorim added. “We need to show with actions and when we see the games in the end, they know that sometimes we can do better. So, I feel that during the week, but we need to show that on the pitch, not just at home, but also away.”
Amorim Sends Warning to Senne Lammens
One of Saturday’s standouts for those not languishing under Amorim’s dark cloud was new goalkeeper Senne Lammens. The Deadline Day recruit wasn’t overly tested on his delayed debut but carried out what little work he had with confidence. It was only with a mild sense of tongue-in-cheek that the Stretford End chanted: “Are you Schmeichel in disguise?”
“When Senne arrived here, first of all, Altay [Bayındır] was playing and he needs to adapt, new country, new training, the pressure you guys put on the goalkeeper was massive, so it was a little preparation for him to be ready to start his first game,” Amorim mused.
“It is just one game and he needs to work, he needs to be prepared that things in our club are really hard.”