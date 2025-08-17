Three Takeaways From Arsenal’s Victory Over Manchester United
The 2025–26 Premier League opening gameweek is nearly in the books following Arsenal’s 1–0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
A historic rivalry was renewed on Sunday afternoon with a raucous crowd providing the backing track to the spotlight fixture of the week. Arsenal went ahead in the first half through Riccardo Calafiori to open the scoring. Before then, and well after, Man Utd were on top for most of the game. The Red Devils had more of the ball, looked more dangerous in attack and fired 22 shots. Though, they were unable to find a way back into the game with seven of those on target.
In the end, Arsenal will take the three points given their long-standing struggles at Old Trafford—though, not under Mikel Arteta—but the performance overall needs improvement. A game that promised fireworks given Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres were going head-to-head yielded just one goal from 31 shots.
For Man Utd, a performance that shows how dangerous this team can be. They have to put it all together, though, to remedy any sour feelings remaining from a 15th place finish last season.
Arsenal Must Improve...Fast
Much has been made of Arsenal’s difficult start to the season including games against Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City within their first six fixtures.
They have three points in the bag and a clean sheet, but the players left plenty to be desired. Man Utd looked the more well-drilled team, comfortable in their system and knowing how to progress the ball forward for a majority of the match. Far too often were Man Utd’s wing backs free to receive the ball as interchanging overlap and undercutting runs were made to threaten. A more dangerous team, or Man Utd on another day at Old Trafford, could have made them pay.
Viktor Gyökeres failed to get a shot off in his debut. Kai Havertz, while a known entity in many ways, provided more width, better aerial presence and link-up play in the second half. Arsenal did not create much for the Swede, but part of that is their lack of possession. They were not threatening in transition failing to find space and occupy dangerous areas.
Of course, they remain dominant on set pieces which played to their advantage today given how weak Man Utd were last season. If not for Altay Bayındır’s weak hand, it could have been points dropped at the start.
The Gunners do not have the time to grow into the season given the games and difficult opponents are coming thick and fast. An important week on the training pitch awaits.
Man Utd Must Decide Their Focus Before Transfer Window Shuts
Goalkeeper, or midfield?
Ruben Amorim frequently credited a full summer with his squad to drill tactics and instructions. It showed at times during the Premier League Summer Series, but this is still an incomplete squad. Bayındır’s costly error meant points dropped on the day, but they also lack the solidity in midfield.
Amorim did not include André Onana today even though the Cameroonian was fit. He did not have a preseason to bed in with the team, but goalkeeper has remained a contentious position since David de Gea’s exit under Erik ten Hag. Onana could play next week, per Amorim, but it appears clear a change between the posts is being prioritised given links to Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martínez.
In midfield, Man Utd have a wealth of attacking options now with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Šeško, Amad Diallo and the sudden reemergence of Mason Mount. While Diallo can play out wide as a wing back, Fernandes has played as a 10 and 8 in this system. It worked today for the most part given they dominated the middle of the pitch, but links to Carlos Baleba hints at Amorim wanting to upgrade his pivot.
Where do they invest? They must decide before the transfer window shuts on Sept. 1.
Which Shiny Striker Signing Gets Going First?
Both Šeško and Gyökeres struggled Sunday afternoon to have a real impact. The former mostly due to coming on late in the second half, the latter seemingly uncomfortable still after a haphazard preseason.
These two signings will likely be linked with each other for quite some time given how interested both clubs were said to be in both players, but who gets rolling first?
The Slovenian and Swede each have to adapt to the league, but also their teams’ systems. On the surface, it seems Šeško is the likelier of the two to have an easier start. Šeško looked the livelier of the two on the day, but struggled against Gabriel and William Saliba. Part of that is the atmosphere in the ground and chasing a result, but Amorim mentioned in preseason that the Red Devils have often lacked a reference point up top. Šeško should have no problem with his frame and technical ability filling that void as Man Utd press forward through Mbeumo, Cunha, Diallo, Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu.
For Gyökeres, Arsenal didn’t do him any favors with a lack of presence in midfield. Man Utd packing the centre of the pitch made it difficult to play through for the Gunners limiting the Swede to some wider runs in which he was met with a staunch challenge in Matthijs de Ligt. Arsenal as well failed to find a killer pass with Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Ødegaard wasteful at times. Arsenal have to be better and more interested in playing through their new striker. Games in which the Gunners have more midfield control should suit Gyökeres as he looks to run the channels and get on the end of through balls. But, they have to grow accustomed to playing those passes consistently.
Both likely start next time out with Man Utd travelling to Fulham and Arsenal hosting Leeds. Don’t be surprised if they are better next time out and potentially on the scoresheet.