Ruben Amorim’s Latest Comments Should Excite Man Utd Fans for 2025–26
Manchester United are riding high after scoring four against Bournemouthv at Soldier Field in Chicago during the Premier League Summer Series, but their manager’s comments after the game might excite fans even more than the performances they’ve seen in the U.S. so far.
“It was a good game. We played with intensity. We were aggressive and that is something that we need to improve from last season. We had better possession compared to the last game, so they are listening,” Amorim said.
“It was just a preseason game but the feeling with the same players, even being a preseason game, if you look at the same players now playing, it looks like a different team and that is a good sign.”
A different team is music to Man Utd fans’ ears given the Premier League struggles they have faced over the years. While there has been some cup success along the way, the club put faith in Amorim’s vision by sacking Erik ten Hag mid season.
The Portuguese coach also made sure to celebrate how is team handled Bournemouth’s attacking talents of Evanilson and Antoine Semenyo while praising certain players like Luke Shaw and the closeness of the team. Preseason is crucial this summer given Amorim has time to work closer with players to further instill his tactical and football philosophy.
Amorim was backed this summer in the transfer market bringing in the likes of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The latter could make his debut in Man Utd‘s final game of the Summer Series against Everton in Atlanta. Striker remains an area the club could look to improve, goalkeeper as well, but Amorim made sure to praise Rasmus Højlund for his efforts in the opening minutes of the game.
“I'm really happy with Rasmus. I don't know what is going to happen until the end of the market. The important thing is that the strikers that are here are working really well, are improving, are helping the team and that is the most important thing,” Amorim said.
Højlund seemed to celebrate his opening goal more so than one would expect a player to in preseason, as noted by Tim Howard and Peter Drury on the call for Peacock. Patrick Dorgu as well had his best performance in a Man Utd shirt since joining the club in January. Amorim should be happy with his performance given how important wingbacks are in his tactical setup.
Man Utd close out their Premier League Summer Series tour on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.