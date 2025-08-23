‘Better Than I Was Thinking’—Ruben Amorim Reveals First Impression of Benjamin Sesko at Man Utd
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim could hardly hide his excitement when asked about his thoughts on new signing Benjamin Šeško.
After a tense transfer battle with Newcastle United, the Red Devils eventually won the race for Šeško and brought him to Old Trafford in a deal worth up to £74 million ($99.8 million). He arrived too late for pre-season but came off the bench for the final 25 minutes of his side’s harsh 1–0 defeat to Arsenal.
Fans are hoping to see Šeško’s first start in a United shirt on Sunday when the team visit Fulham. If Amorim’s comments are anything to go by, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.
“When you are in a club like this, you want to have the best players but you also have to imagine the future,” Amorim told Sky Sports.
“That is so exciting—I like to know the players, I like to see the videos of the players and to try to get all the information, but you want that confirmation and I felt Šeško was even better than what I was thinking.
“I have to be careful, Šeško is going to be our striker for many, many years so we need to put that in his head and let him settle down, to stay calm and enjoy his day because he’s really obsessed.
“I’m really happy—not just with him but with Cunha, Diego [Léon] and Mbeumo—we know that we have the players and we know that in our future we are going to have that base and that is really important for us.”
United caught the eye in their opening game against Arsenal, and Amorim argued that performance was simply a result of the squad rediscovering their happiness after a pre-season which has left everybody confident of making progress this year.
“Last year, sometimes I was worried going to the games, but now I’m excited, it is completely different,” Amorim explained. “We suffered together so much [last season] and that can bond people—the spirit is really good.
“When you feel the team is playing well, you get confident and you feel more free to play and if you feel more free to play, you are happier. If you are happier, your day-to-day is better and it’s like a snowball.”