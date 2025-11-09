Ruben Amorim Issues Worrying Benjamin Sesko Injury Update
Alarm bells sounded when Benjamin Šeško limped off the pitch in Manchester United’s 2–2 draw with Spurs, and Ruben Amorim confirmed the striker is potentially set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Šeško replaced Noussair Mazraoui in the 58th minute on Saturday afternoon and only managed 16 touches before he went down after a tough challenge from Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven. The 22-year-old received treatment before hobbling out of the game on the cusp of stoppage time.
Man Utd went on to snatch a point in north London thanks to a last-second equaliser from Matthijs de Ligt, but Šeško’s injury cast a shadow on the Red Devils’ celebrations.
“We have to check,” Amorim said in regards to Šeško's status after the match. “He has something in his knee, so let’s see. We think he has a problem.
“It’s the knee and we never know. I think that [Sesko’s form] is not the biggest concern now. I’m more concerned with an injury because it’s in the knee and I don’t know [how serious it is].”
Šeško joined Man Utd from RB Leipzig in a £74 million ($97 million) transfer this summer. The Slovenia international has struggled in his early months in a red shirt, recording just two goals and one assist in 12 appearances across all competitions.
Still, losing Šeško would be a major blow to the Red Devils, who are headed into the November international window on a five-game unbeaten run. Amorim’s side sits seventh in the Premier League standings through 11 games, level on points with reigning English champions Liverpool.
Amorim: Man Utd Will Look to ‘Improve’ in the January Transfer Window
Should Šeško be in for a lengthy layoff, Man Utd could turn to the transfer market to bolster their squad for the second half of the season. The Red Devils will also be without Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Mazraoui due to the Africa Cup of Nations come the end of December.
“We have to check everything," Amorim said. “We have to check what’s happened with Ben, but of course we are going to have a problem there [with AFCON players]—we already knew that, so you can then prepare for that in the summer.
“We knew that we would have a lot of players who are not going to play because it’s one game a week, so we knew that trying to manage that situation was going to be hard.
“Let’s see when the window is open, if we can improve the team, and try to repair something that happened. Until then we have to take the chance. We’ll see,” Amorim finished.