Ruben Amorim Promises Man Utd Playing Time for Exciting Youngster
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was left impressed by the contribution of the club’s youngsters out in the Far East, with midfielder Jim Thwaites earning particular praise.
Having endured a woeful season capped off by defeat in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, the Man Utd squad flew out for a pair of friendlies in Malaysia and Hong Kong. Amorim took almost the entirety of his first team squad out to the Far East, with an array of youngsters also enjoying the experience.
The tour started with a 1–0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars before a Chido Obi double helped United to a come-from-behind victory over Hong Kong.
The minutes were shared across the squad for the two games, and Amorim was particularly complimentary of the club’s young cohort. "I really like the kids," he told MUTV after Friday’s victory.
The Portuguese then singled out 17-year-old Thwaites for praise off the back of his cameo in Hong Kong: “I think Jimmy, in the last 15 minutes, as a midfielder, he wants to play. It doesn’t matter how many minutes. These kind of young kids are really important. They will have space in our team.”
Thwaites is yet to make an appearance for the senior team, but United boast a group of teenagers who have made an impression at the level. Their two goalscorers on Friday, Obi and Ayden Heaven, will hope to play bigger roles for Amorim’s side next season.
“Of course, it’s a good feeling [for Obi to score twice] but he needs to continue to train really hard because the Premier League is a different world,” Amorim continued. “We have to improve as a team but I’m really pleased with the kids. Ayden proved, in every game for the first team, he is ready to be an option. Of course, he has got to improve.
“It‘s important for us to control these kids, to show them to be a professional in Manchester United it’s really hard to maintain the level. He is starting and needs to continue.”