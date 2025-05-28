Ruben Amorim Reacts to Boos After Shock Man Utd Friendly Defeat
Ruben Amorim suggested following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to an ‘All-Stars’ team from south east Asia that post-game boos will do his players good to hear.
United flew to Malaysia straight after winning their final game fixture of a torrid Premier League campaign on Sunday, embarking on a mini-postseason tour—having played the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur, they will also face Hong Kong’s national team on May 30.
Amorim’s side, even one featuring a handful of academy players, would have been expected to beat a select XI made up of players from the Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Singapore, Indonesia and Australia internationals.
But United were consigned to defeat when Maung Maung Lwin, a Myanmar winger, scored the only goal of the exhibition game in the 71st minute. The Premier League side dominated possession and racked up 19 attempts (four on target), but couldn’t find the net.
“I always feel guilty for the performance of the team since the first game I was here,” Amorim said as he addressed media afterwards.
There were more than 70,000 fans at the Bukit Jalil Stadium and there were reports of booing from a “substantial portion” of those inside the venue at the final whistle.
“The boos maybe is something we need because every game we lost in the Premier League the fans were always there. I felt when we finished every time [at home], the supporters were with us. Let's see for next season,” Amorim said.
The coach, who will be determined to oversee significant improvement next season, also highlighted some positives from the exertion.
“We were expecting a good game, an intense game, in these conditions. But the good thing is that we didn’t have injuries and we saw the young kids,” he explained.
There were starts for Jack Moorhouse and Reece Munro in a strong team, while Amorim handed substitute minutes to Daniel Armer, Jaydan Kamason, Sékou Koné, Shea Lacey, Godwill Kukonki, Tyler Fletcher and Jim Thwaites. There were also appearances for the slightly more experienced trio of Harry Amass, Chido Obi and Tyler Fredricson among the 27 total players that featured.
“[Koné] will play more in the next game on Friday. He did quite well but all the young kids tried, that is the most important thing. They want to play more but we have to rotate everybody, so everybody can play. They did well,” Amorim assessed.