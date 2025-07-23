Five Players Man Utd Should Sign After Ruben Amorim Transfer Plea
Manchester United kicked off their pre-season with an all too familiar performance during their goalless draw with Leeds United in Sweden.
The Red Devils were held to a stalemate by their fierce rivals in Stockholm last Saturday, offering little to inspire the club’s supporters ahead of the upcoming Premier League Summer Series in the United States.
Ruben Amorim was not entirely pleased with what he witnessed from the touchline and pointed to United’s lack of dynamism in midfield as one of the club’s key issues. “We have a lack of pace. Especially in the middle of the park, you can feel it’s hard to bring the ball [forward],” confessed the Portuguese coach.
Well, United still have the opportunity to remedy their longstanding midfield issues during the remainder of the summer transfer window, with some fresh legs in the engine room potentially making a sizeable impact in Amorim’s two-man midfield next season.
Here are five midfielders that would be effective additions for the Red Devils.
Carlos Baleba
Brighton & Hove Albion have established themselves as premium talent spotters since their emergence as a Premier League regular, with Carlos Baleba one of their stellar additions of late. After losing Moisés Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in the same window, the Seagulls turned to Lille and unearthed another gem.
Baleba produced a solid debut campaign in the Premier League in 2023–24, impressing despite his tender age. The 21-year-old followed up with a stunning second season on the south coast, producing six goal contributions and catching the eye with his combative defensive displays in the centre of the park.
The Cameroon international ranked in the top 20 per cent of Premier League midfielders for tackles in the final third, interceptions and ball recoveries last term. Baleba is an ultimate ball retriever, with his ferocious tackling and tireless work ethic particularly notable.
But Baleba is more than a bloodhound in midfield. The youngster is an incredibly competent distributor and boasts excellent close control, using his powerful frame and impressive acceleration to burst free of opposition challenges. He’s remarkably press resistant and a wonderful ball carrier, completing 57.9% of his take-ons in the Premier League last season.
Adam Wharton
Adam Wharton has proven an inspired signing for Crystal Palace, another youngster plucked from the Championship and transformed into a star at Selhurst Park. The 21-year-old has already made his England debut and was instrumental to the Eagles winning the FA Cup last term, producing an incredibly cultured display befitting of his opponents in the final against Manchester City.
The midfielder has work to do from a defensive standpoint, especially when it comes to winning challenges, but the energy and creativity he provides in possession is special. Wharton, who is already used to playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Palace, is an excellent distributor and a forward-thinker, regularly trying to break the opposition’s defensive lines with direct passes. He averaged 7.31 progressive passes and 5.33 passes into the final third per 90 in the Premier League last term.
England seldom produce such stylish midfielders and there are few doubts that he will reach his staggering potential. United’s midfield could be set for the next decade with Wharton partnering Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room.
Éderson
Éderson rose to prominence during the 2023–24 season as his all-action midfield displays helped Atalanta win the Europa League. The three-cap Brazilian produced another impressive campaign with the Italian side last season and has been attracting plenty of suitors over the past year—Liverpool and United are among those to have been touted with interest.
Éderson is an impressive defensive presence and his South American tenacity bleeds into his game, but he’s another who’s more than simply a bruiser. He ranked in the top nine per cent of midfielders for progressive passes per 90 in the Champions League last season, while he ranked in the top 11 per cent for carries into the final third.
The 26-year-old’s powerful build and underappreciated agility makes him an eye-catching dribbler and allows him to navigate tight spaces in the middle of the pitch. In the high-pressing Premier League, he would prove an exceptional asset, and one that United should be keeping close tabs on as the summer progresses.
Morten Hjulmand
United have been linked with an array of Amorim’s former Sporting CP stars. Viktor Gyökeres is Arsenal-bound, while the likes of Francisco Trincão, Gonçalo Inácio and Ousmane Diomande are other names who have been mentioned. However, it’s Morten Hjulmand who could prove most beneficial for the Red Devils.
Amorim signed and nurtured the 26-year-old in Lisbon, using him 65 times in green and white. The Denmark international has produced seven goals and five assists across the past two campaigns in Portugal, with England supporters well aware of his eye for goal after succumbing to a Hjulmand screamer at Euro 2024.
Hjulmand is another terrific distributor who rarely loses the ball in tightly-packed areas, also using his physique and quick feet to escape challenges. Defensively sound and reaching his peak, United could do much, much worse than the Scandinavian box-to-boxer, who has been linked with Old Trafford recently.
João Gomes
Few players can claim to cover more ground than João Gomes. The Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder is a relentless ball-winner and fierce midfield presence, ranking incredibly high in every single defensive metric. He’s solid in 1-v-1 duels and adept at making the much-needed tactical fouls.
The indefatigable Brazilian has forged an excellent partnership with compatriot André in the Wolves midfield and could definitely do the same with the likes of Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte or another fellow countryman in Casemiro. United’s midfield certainly wouldn’t lack bite with Gomes patrolling it.
The 24-year-old has plenty of room to improve and is another already familiar with Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 having operated in that system at Molineux. He would be a welcome presence in United’s porous and sluggish midfield.