San Diego FC Take Action After Fan Altercations During LA Galaxy Match
San Diego FC have taken action after fights broke out following their team’s 2–1 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday, the club announced on Friday.
Thirty-three fans have been indefinitely banned from San Diego FC and MLS events after being identified as participating in the incidents that followed the May 24 match. Videos taken by local fans and reported showed several altercations, some of which allegedly spread to the parking lot after the fans left the stadium.
According to the club’s announcement, San Diego FC, Snapdragon Stadium, MLS, the LA Galaxy, and local law enforcement are working together to confirm identities and enforce bans, while continuing to review the incidents.
“The behavior exhibited by these individuals is entirely unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as a Club,” the club said in the statement. “We seek to create matchdays that are safe, welcoming, and respectful environments for all fans. Snapdragon Stadium officials have assured us that they will enhance security protocols to ensure safety at stadium events.”
The 30th and latest expansion club in MLS, San Diego FC, have thrived on the pitch in their first season, but have had several incidents off the field. In just nine home matches, they have had to address supporters several times for homophobic chants, while also dealing with alleged fan altercations in a March 29 match against LAFC.
“We want an atmosphere that is passionate, inclusive, and secure – where everyone in San Diego feels proud to come together as one community to celebrate the game we love, the statement continued.
“There is no place for violence in our sport. We ask all fans to uphold the values of our Club and help protect the integrity of the matchday experience for everyone.”
Neither the LA Galaxy or LAFC are scheduled to visit San Diego FC again in the regular season, while the other California MLS club, the San Jose Earthquakes, have a further distance to travel for their Sept. 27 clash.
San Diego, who sit third in the MLS Western Conference with 27 points, return to their home pitch on Saturday to host Austin FC.