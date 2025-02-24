San Diego FC End LA Galaxy's Incredible Streak: Takeaways From Victorious MLS Debut
San Diego FC intensely announced their presence in MLS on Sunday, beating the LA Galaxy 2–0 at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Denmark international Anders Dreyer quickly penned his name into the MLS history books as one of the few players to score two goals in an expansion club’s first-ever match, cashing in on a Galaxy defensive mistake and providing a mic-drop, bar-down moment in the final few minutes.
While the win fully introduced Dreyer, Chucky Lozano, head coach Mikey Varas and the rest of San Diego FC to MLS, it also ended the Galaxy's dominant streak at home. It was their first loss in front of their home supporters for the first time since 2023.
The Galaxy went 13-0-3 in the 16 games they played at Dignity Health Sports Park in 2024.
It’s a dream debut for San Diego FC to beat their California rivals and the reigning MLS Cup champions, and here are three key takeaways from the club’s inaugural match.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
High-Press proves fruitful, Dreyer balls out
From the moment San Diego FC announced Lozano and Dreyer as two of their Designated Players for their inaugural season, it was clear that the team would be tough to handle in wide areas.
While U.S. men’s national team midfielder Luca de la Torre controlled the middle of the park in the club’s inaugural game, several chances came from the wings, including the first goal in club history.
Dreyer, who had three shots and created one chance on Sunday, scored his first after pressing high from his wide position, making the most of a poor play out of the back by Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Mićović, who lost the ball to Lozano.
His second came on a counter attack as he charged forward and drifted inside before unleashing a smashing shot off the crossbar and into the goal.
Although Lozano couldn’t get himself on the scoresheet in his MLS debut, he provided a consistent threat, completing five dribbles and posting 0.65 expected goals in a balanced game between the two sides.
With De la Torre, San Diego had a midfielder that could go up against the Galaxy’s Marco Reus, Diego Fagúndez and Edwin Cerrillo, who all weren’t able to penetrate the middle of the park as much without a linchpin midfielder, as they’ve previously had in the insured Riqui Puig.
Overall, Varas will be pleased with how controlled San Diego’s midfield was, especially how Lozano and Dreyer operated in wide areas.
Goalkeeping worries no longer?
In all of San Diego FC’s roster build, the goalkeeper position appeared to be the only concern.
While Northern Ireland international Paddy McNair and ex-D.C United center back Chris McVey provided some defensive base ahead of former New York Red Bulls standout Andrés Reyes; the club had not signed an experienced goalkeeper.
Former Inter Miami CF third keeper CJ Dos Santos got the start in San Diego’s opening match and put in a strong performance to keep the Galaxy—and new striker signing Christian Ramirez—off the scoresheet.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
The 24-year-old American shot-stopper made three saves and worked in consistent communication with McNair and McVey, who had 10 and five defensive actions respectively.
One game is a small sample size, but San Diego's worries about the position were quickly alleviated in their first 90 minutes.
San Diego FC's support is serious
If there was any doubt that MLS wouldn’t work in San Diego, that’s probably put to bed even before their first-ever match at Snapdragon Stadium. Thousands of San Diego FC supporters made their way to Dignity Health Sports Park.
While no official number was given, the match was sold out, and the cheers were palpable throughout the evening.
As much as San Diego FC bring a new era to soccer in the area, the game has a storied history in the city, with dedicated followings to the previous men’s professional teams in the San Diego Loyal, San Diego Sockers, San Diego Toros and the NWSL's San Diego Wave.
The LA Galaxy might have their MLS Cup, but San Diego FC supporters left the ground in higher spirits with a historic three points in their back pocket. Next week, they’ll welcome MLS to their home pitch, hosting St. Louis CITY SC on Mar. 1.