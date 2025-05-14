San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
San Jose Earthquakes host Inter Miami at PayPal Park in midweek Major League Soccer action.
Inter Miami come into the game after a demoralizing loss to Minnesota United. The defeat was the Herons' fourth in their last five games in all competitions. Javier Mascherano didn't hold back in the build-up talking about the team's struggles.
"I think many of the goals we've conceded, which are 14 in the last five games, have to do with inattention and individual errors, rather than a collective approach to defending."
It didn't help matters that co-owner David Beckham hit out at Minnesota on social media after the victors took a shot at the team. Mascherano had the pressure of improving on Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's record-breaking season, but first he has to get the Herons out of their latest funk.
San Jose, on the other hand, have won their last three in all competitions as they look to continue rolling through May under Bruce Arena.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's match between San Jose and Miami.
What time does San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: San Jose, California
- Stadium: PayPal Park
- Date: Wednesday, Apr. 14
- Kick-off Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami head-to-head record
- San Jose and Miami have only met once in Major League Soccer history
- Inter Miami defeated San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 back on Aug. 3, 2022
Current Form (all competitions)
San Jose Earthquakes
Inter Miami
Colorado Rapids 0-2 San Jose Earthquakes - 5/10/25
Minnesota United 4-1 Inter Miami - 5/10/25
San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Sacramento Republic - 5/7/25
Inter Miami 4–1 New York Red Bulls - 5/3/25
San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 Portland Timbers - 5/3/25
Inter Miami 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps - 4/30/25
Columbus Crew 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes - 4/26/25
Inter Miami 3-4 FC Dallas - 4/27/25
San Jose Earthquakes 3-5 Sporting KC - 4/19/25
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Inter Miami - 4/24/25
How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
San Jose Earthquakes Team News
San Jose have won their last three games in all competitions. Josef Martinez is recovering from a muscle injury putting his availability for the game into doubt. Chicho Arango will have the spotlight on him to put pressure on a shaky Inter Miami defense.
After finishing dead last the prior season, the Quakes have been much improved earning 16 points from their first 12 games. They're just five points away from matching their 2024 total.
Arena likely goes with an unchanged team given the clean sheet and two goals last time out against Colorado Rapids.
San Jose Earthquakes Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
San Jose Earthquakes predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-4-3): Daniel; Munie, Romney, Rodrigues; Costa, Leroux, Harkes, Jones; Bouda, Arango, Espinoza.
Inter Miami CF Team News
Luis Suarez won't be available for personal reasons, Javier Mascherano announced earlier this week. It'll be the second straight game Suarez has missed in MLS. Allen Obando could return from a hamstring injury giving the Herons a boost in attack.
The Argentine boss has had more success this season with a 4-4-2. Despite Suarez missing out, he could be poised to switch back given the team's struggles in a flat 4-3-3 against Minnesota. He'll have to pick the right partner up top to pair with Lionel Messi and supplant Suarez's impact on games.
Baltasar Rodriguez, David Ruiz and Drake Callender are all expected to miss out as well. Oscar Ustari should get another start in goal.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. Minnesota United (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Allen, Aviles, Alba; Allende, Busquets, Bright, Segovia; Obando, Messi
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
Inter Miami have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, but they've only been kept off the scoresheet in those games once. Never count out a side that features Messi from creating goals out of nothing on a night.
The Herons rebound, but face stiff competition from an in-form San Jose. There will be goals to be had, leading to a draw with the points shared on the west coast.
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Inter Miami