Santiago Giménez Suffers Injury, Could Miss Mexico National Team Friendlies
Santiago Gimenez was forced to come off the field on a stretcher 28 minutes into Sunday’s game between Feyenoord and NAC Breda in the Eredivisie.
The Mexican national team player was pressing Breda’s back-line and he extended his leg to block a pass. Immediately after the block, 'Santi' grabbed his right hamstring and gingerly fell to the ground.
It was evident from Santi’s reaction that he immediately knew something was wrong. The team doctor quickly asked for a substitution and for the stretcher to be brought on to remove the striker from the field.
Santi will undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury, but Feyenoord manager, Brian Priske gave insight into Santi’s situation.
“It looks like a hamstring injury but we’ll have to wait and see in the coming days,” Priske said after Feyenoord’s 2-0 win against NAC Breda.
“He will be out at least a few weeks. We still don’t really know the extent of it, we have to wait a couple of days. I just talked to him and he’s staying positive.”
The injury undoubtedly raises alarms back in Mexico. The Mexican national team plays a friendly against La Liga’s Valencia on Oct. 12, with a clash against the USMNT in Guadalajara three days later.
Javier Aguirre, the Mexican national team manager, began his third stint with the team last International break in early September. Giménez started both games as the lone striker.
Without a clear timetable for his return, Aguirre will have to look for other options in case Giménez is not fit for the upcoming friendlies. Mexico has struggled to find consistency in the striker position, but Giménez looked like Aguirre’s first choice. Now, Aguirre may be forced to find alternatives in an already thin position.