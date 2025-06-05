Sarina Wiegman Names England Squad for 2025 Women’s Euros
After a tumultuous week, the FA has announced the 23 England players who will go to the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euros in Switzerland between July 2 and July 27.
In the build-up to the tournament, goalkeeper Mary Earps and midfielder Fran Kirby announced their sudden Lionesses retirements, while vice-captain Millie Bright withdrew from contention, saying that she would be unable to “give 100% mentally or physically” to the team.
England are reigning European champions and will defend their title from July 5, starting against France in Group D. Netherlands and Wales make up the rest of a hard group.
“Telling the players they have made the squad is always a great moment. They will all give everything to help us make the country proud," head coach Sarina Wiegman said.
“This group is a very well-balanced mix of players with multiple tournaments on their CVs and also those that will make their tournament debuts. I am excited to see what we are capable of this summer.
“At the same time, I do feel for those that have just missed out. I can only name 23 but there are more players who have been so important to us on our journey to Switzerland. We would not be here without them.”
England roster—2025 Women’s Euros
Goalkeepers (3): Hannah Hampton (Chelsea), Khiara Keating (Manchester City), Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride).
Defenders (8): Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Jess Carter (Gotham FC), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Washington Spirit), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).
Midfielders (5): Grace Clinton (Manchester United), Jess Park (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea).
Forwards (7): Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal), Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Chloe Kelly (Unattached), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Arsenal), Lauren James (Chelsea).
Standby (4): Sophie Baggaley (Brighton & Hove Albion), Laura Blindkilde Brown (Manchester City), Missy Bo Kearns (Aston Villa) and Lucy Parker (Aston Villa).
Experience returns
Wiegman’s squad for Euro 2025 includes 13 returning players who triumphed at Euro 2022, winning the final 2-1 over Germany at Wembley Stadium.
Those 13 players are: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood, Hannah Hampton, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson, and Lotte Wubben-Moy.
Bronze has been named for a fourth consecutive Euros (2013-2025), and it will be her seventh major tournament in a row for England.
New faces
Of the 10 players that did not feature in the last Euros for England, seven will be heading off to their first major tournament: Michelle Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones, Grace Clinton, Khiara Keating, Maya Le Tissier, Anna Moorhouse, and Jess Park.
And then, three players (Niamh Charles, Lauren James, and Esme Morgan) in the England squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, but not Euro 2022.
19-year-old Arsenal forward Michelle Agyemang is the youngest and least experienced player on the team. She has just one cap heading into the Euros. However, she scored an incredible goal against Belgium on her recent debut in April.